Silent Hill 2 Remake's first big patch stops James from spookily teleporting through peepholes, getting stuck in window frames, and fighting coffee tables

Hey, it's the first big patch for the Silent Hill 2 Remake following its arrival in all of our lives a week and a bit ago. What's it do? Well, aims to help curb some of poor James' glitchy shenanigans, plus some other stuff.

If you've yet to play the game, you probably should if you're into horror stuff, as our resident scary s**t expert Kelsey wrote in their review that it's a good thing, one that's both "faithful and outright terrifying". Funnily enough, those are also the words I'd use to describe some of the more interesting mods that've come out for SH2 so far.

Anyway, forget about Pyramid Head's bum, as outlined in the notes for Patch 1.04, Bloober Team's "[paid] close attention to any reported issues and [gone] through your feedback regarding bugs, game performance and more", partially in order to reduce the amount of unanticpated weirdness you might encounter.

Among the most noteworthy fixes are ones for "an issue where interacting with the wrong side of the peephole in Brookhaven Hospital teleported James to the other side", and another "where James was falling under the map when approaching Laura entering Brookhaven Hospital from the bushes on the left". So, basically, your trips to hospital are now less likely to result in a glitch that could land James in hospital.

This is far from the end of Bloober curbing James' bad behaviour either. He also now shouldn't get "stuck in the window frame" after breaking windows near Neely’s Bar, find himself unable to leave the 3F corridor in the Lakeview Hotel, or randomly find his way onto a balcony in the Blue Creek Apartments that's supposed to be inaccessible.

Oh, and he should finally be able to overcome a small coffee table blocking him into a corner of the room located in Woodside Apartments (apparently that was an unintended bit of spookery), and shouldn't have his wooden plank suddenly appear next to him if he dies, like it's a crap funeral gift. The patch has also "improved the deformation of Nurses’ skirts", which is certainly a sentence.

Alongside some other gameplay tweaks you can check out in the full notes, both PC and PS5 have also each gotten their own list of technical fixes, which should hopefully make you less likely to run into crashes or stuttering on your platform of choice.

How deep a cleanse are you going to be giving your internet history after reading this article? Let us know below, and take a look at our Silent Hill 2 walkthrough if you're in need of help finishing the game now you're no longer trapped in a window frame.