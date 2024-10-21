Silent Heelflip: Mary's sick, but James is sicker now he's been modded into Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Yeah, we get it, Mary's sick. Whatever. You wanna know who's really sick? James Sunderland, baby. We can prove it too, thanks to a brilliant Bomb Rush Cyberfunk mod that places the survival horror legend from the Silent Hill 2 Remake in a town full of tricks and skating rather than pricks in waiting.

The mod, created by one Beatlejuice (not Michael Keaton as far as we know), adds James to the game with a selection of alternative colours based on various other characters in Silent Hill 2. Not only that, but there's even a custom spray of the nine red televisions from the remake. Lovingly made, it's a dead-funny continuation of one of horror game's funniest gags.

That's right, because this isn't the first time James has been seen grinding on rails or hitting ollies. A while back, another modder added James' model to Tony Hawk Pro Skater which resulted in a pretty funny gag you can see here. Since then, James' skills on the board have been legendary, with Beatlejuice only adding to the myth by porting the least depressed man in Silent Hill to the current hot game for sick trick enthusiasts.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk has become something of a hive for creatives to port over different characters since its release. Something about it's bombastic speed, slick presentation, and riveting flow seems to attract such folks it seems. If you'd like to try it yourself, you can download the James Sunderland mod here. If it'll get you playing Cyberfunk, you'll find it's a damn good decision to make.

