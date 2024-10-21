As Helldivers 2 players battle for Marfark, Arrowhead looks to have just given them all a heart attack by momentarily showing a Jet Brigade assault of the whole map

Things're never too routine for long in Helldivers 2, and the latest twist appears to have come in the form of this Major Order's new baddies - the automaton Jet Brigade - momentarily being shown as assaulting every bug and bot-controlled sector on the map. Thankfully, they weren't actually doing so.

If you're out of the loop, the latest MO in the game's ongoing quest to assemble a new space station tasked folks with seeing off an attack from a fresh automaton force lead by an "augmented" group of enemies dubbed "the Jet Brigade".

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

While players are currently busy battling this force for control of Marfark, eariler today, a number are reporting they got a bit of a scare, thanks to pulling up the galactic map and seeing the scenario captured in the post below. Yep, that's the Jet Brigade being shown as invading a whole bunch of spots across both automaton and terminid-controlled space.

As you can imagine, there was a bit of an initial freakout, before folks touched down on the Terminid side to check if the bots had suddenly showed up on those planets, and thankfully found that they hadn't. The map display looks to have returned to normal not long after this false alarm popped up.

The surprisingly pragmatic consensus among players as to what caused it is that it must just have been some kind of visual glitch, with Arrowhead potentially just having meant to have the ships show up on the automaton side of the map and accidentally triggering the invasion to show up on both fronts instead.

That said, given how Arrowhead's often blurred the lines when it comes to cheekily making glitches, teases, discoveries a part of the gamesmanship of its galactic war, there are still plenty that think the next in-game message from the studio will include a line about the bots having momentarily hacked into Super Earth's displays. If nothing else, the episode's spawned some fun memes.

Do you think this was a bug, Arrowhead game master J.O.E.L having a bit of fun, or something else? Let us know below, and check out how the community's been finding the tweaks and buffs made by last week's big patch.