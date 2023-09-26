Monster Hunter Now codes for September 2023

26th September, 2023: We added new Monster Hunter Now codes.

Monster Hunter Now is an augmented reality mobile game based on Capcom's long-running action RPG series. The iOS and Android app is made by Niantic, the creator of Pokemon Go, and it shares a lot in common with that smash hit game. Both games have players exploring the real-world to find monsters to battle and resources to collect.

If you need a hand getting started, you can always redeem some Monster Hunter Now codes to earn useful freebies that will kickstart your hunting adventures. There aren't many codes available at the moment, but you can still get free Zenny and Paintballs, which will help you upgrade your gear and tag powerful monsters on your radar.

Working Monster Hunter Now codes

Currently, there is only one active code for MH Now:

MHN5M: 5,000 Zenny and 2 Paintballs (NEW!)

Expired Monster Hunter Now codes

There are no expired codes for Monster Hunter Now just yet.

How to redeem Monster Hunter Now codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Monster Hunter Now? Unlike other mobile games, you don't redeem promo codes in the app itself. You need to head to the official Monster Hunter Now redemption offer website and sign in with your MH Now account.

Image credit: VG247/Niantic

After logging in, a new page will appear showing your account details along with a textbox underneath 'Enter Offer Code'. Type a code into the textbox, making sure there aren't any spaces, and then press the 'Apply' button.

Image credit: VG247/Niantic

If the code you entered is valid, a notification will appear letting you know the code has been redeemed successfully. You will then get the goodies when you open up the Monster Hunter Now app next. If you have any issues seeing the rewards in-game, try closing and restarting MH Now.

