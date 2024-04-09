It's not just you: Monster Hunter Now is a bit broken for everyone after the latest update

If you're trying to play Monster Hunter Now today, you may have noticed a pretty big issue for a title that revovles around you going out into the world and slaying massive beasts: there are no monsters on the map.

I figured this out for myself at 6am this morning in London, and other players over on the Monster Hunter Now subreddit have also registered their annoyance at a bug that's preventing monsters from spawning on the overworld map.

Empty. | Image credit: VG247

If you're reading this, then you're probably looking for a fix, right? Well, there's a little bad news for you: restarting the device and/or re-installing the app does not fix this issue – it's tied more to something on developer Niantic's end, and was caused by a bug in the most recent update.

"Hunters, we are aware of an issue where monsters are not appearing after updating to the V74 app in some countries and regions," the developer posted in a blog post over on the Japanese community board. "We are currently investigating the issue and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please wait a while for the problem to be solved."

There is no date or time established for a fix, so all we can do for now is sit tight, and wait.

As a result of the bug, the game hasn't been rendered totally unplayable – nodes (where you gather resources and so on) still work fine, ad you'll notice that your Palico will still happily go out and paintball monsters that would usually appear in a location. The issue appears to be with how players can interface with monsters that should be visible on the map.

I have also noticed that Hunt-a-Thons (read: raids) are still available, though the usual countdowns and cooldowns apply to these, so if you're eager for a big walk and a big hunt, you might be out of luck for today.

I'll keep an eye on the updates from official Niantic accounts and update this article when more information has been disclosed.