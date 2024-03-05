Mark your calendar! More Dragons Dogma 2, Street Fighter 6, and Monster Hunter news is coming this March

Capcom is hosting a double-duty livestream event called Capcom Highlights this month, in which some of its biggest games like Dragon's Dogma 2, Street Fighter 6, Monster Hunter Now, and Monster Hunter Stories will feature.

With broadcasts set on to take place on both March 7 and March 11, each game will get 15-20 minutes of time dedicated to it. While no strict content plan has been laid out for the games as of writing, the official Capcom Highlights website refers to these video segments as providing the "latest info". The event will represent "an update on the current state of Capcom".

So what is being shown when? Well, first up on March 7 you've got a double-feature of Dragon's Dogma 2 and Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Godess. This is set to go live at 3PM PST / 6PM EST / 11PM GMT / 00:00 CEST.

Day two - March 11 - will feature a larger spread of titles. We have Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Now, and Monster Hunter Stories all packed into a singular stream. All will be shown off starting at 3PM PST / 6PM EST / 11PM GMT / 00:00 CEST.

It's worth noting that the website does feature a disclaimer that all these dates and times may change in the run-up to the event, but as of right now that's the schedule! Both days will be hosted by video game streamer and influencer FightinCowboy, who apparently has 1.3 million subscribers and looks a bit like Bradley Cooper in this writer's opinion. I'm glad life is working out for somebody.

A nice platter of various newsy tidbits for the Capcom fans out there can't go amiss. As far as expectations go, we only recently got a new Street Fighter 6 character with Ed so I wouldn't put money on a major content update for that game. Maybe a cosmetic pack that's a themed crossover? The fantastic Dragon's Dogma 2 is nearly here, coming out on March 22, so maybe one final delicious taste can be expected before the full course is served.

Monster Hunter Now is also dope, by the way. Any new updates we get for Niantic and Capcom's mobile love-child is great news for everyone involved. Monster Hunter Stories is also looking pretty cool, and stands out to me as one of those sleeper hits many won't know they'll want until it launches on Switch, PS4, and PC soon.

But enough about me, what about your predictions? What would you like to see? Let us know below, as well as whether or not you'll be checking in live! You know we will, so if you're european and can't be bothered to stay up that late, you can count on all the major news being here waiting for you the morning after.