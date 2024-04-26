Fallout 4 next-gen update runs into a pretty big problem on PS5, but Bethesda says it's working on it

Well, Fallout 4's next-gen update arrived yesterday, as expected, though its deployment has been far from issue-free. The most noteworthy of these was a problem which has led to those who previously acquired the game via PlayStation Plus being unable to upgrade it to the PS5 version for free. Bethesda's said that it's working on rectifying this, with players being left to twiddle their thumbs in the interim.

If you're just catching up on things, Fallout 4's next-gen update brings the game to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as including some graphical tweaks and bug fixes that vary from platform to platform. There's also a fair amount of free Creation Club content bundled in with it.

Sadly, when PlayStation players who'd previously acquired their PS4 version of the game via PlayStation Plus attempted to upgrade it to the new PS5 version for free - as they'd been told they'd be able to - they were instead only greeted with the option buy the PS5 version seperately. Naturally, this caused some backlash, especially given that the process seemed to be working as intended for those upgrading in similar fashion on Xbox.

Bethesda issued a response pretty quickly, telling those experiencing the issue that they won't need to buy the new version, but instead wait until the problem with free upgrades has been rectified.

"We've seen some confusion regarding the free Fallout 4 next-gen update for PlayStation Plus Extra members," BGS said via Twitter and Discord, "The Fallout 4 next-gen update will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra members through the PlayStation Game Catalog. Your patience is appreciated while the teams work on this."

So, very much far from ideal for folks hoping to jump into Fallout 4 on PS5 ASAP, especially since there seemingly hasn't been any word regarding the potential to offer any refunds to people who might have gone ahead and unneccessarily purchased the PS5 version prior to Bethesda issuing its statement.

This hasn't been the only issue players have reported experiencing with the next-gen update so far either, with some HUDs looking to have been stretched out by the widescreen display option, potential bugs with the graphical settings on Xbox Series X/S, and some players having issues with the Creation Club and its content post-update.

Oh, and some folks have been seeing the classic exclamation signs that usually denote a mod not doing what it's supposed to when trying out the update's Creation Club stuff. Nice.

All of that in addition to forcing the release of the highly-anticpated Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London to be pushed back until it can be updated to work with this update. Yeesh.