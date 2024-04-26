Skip to main content
Fallout 4 World Map with all locations unlocked

Fallout 4's world map has hundreds of locations to discover, however there's an easy trick to unlock all of the main map markers on PC!

The Fallout 4 companion, Dogmeat, holding a teddy bear in their mouth outside of Diamond City.
Image credit: Bethesda/VG247
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on

Fallout 4’s full world map has more than 200 main map markers to unlock stretching across the state of Massachusetts.

Fallout 4 takes place in The Commonwealth, an irradiated wasteland for you to explore encompassing the ruins of the cities Boston and Cambridge, as well as the town of Lexington and the world-famous witching hub of Salem.

But now, in this once cosy corner of New England, instead of black cats and tricorn hats you’re more likely to need V.A.T.S. to fend off some mole rats.

However, just like its real-life counterpart in the northeast of America, The Commonwealth was a hub of science, technology and learning, with renowned universities and cutting-edge industry scattered throughout the landscape.

This means there’s plenty of high-tech loot to discover, mysteries to solve and secret doors to unlock - if only you knew where to find them!

Here’s the entire Fallout 4 Map with every main map marker unlocked so you can pin-point the location of your next adventure (we’ve excluded a couple of quest-specific ones which unlock automatically with progress to avoid spoilers).

For more on how to become the ultimate wasteland wanderer, check out our Fallout 4 guide hub.

How to unlock all of the map locations in Fallout 4

To unlock a map location in Fallout 4, all you need to do is approach it and you will be rewarded with a nice little chunk of XP. Alternatively, if you’re playing the PC version, you can also instantly unlock every map location using console commands.

In the old days, these commands would be called cheat codes that you can input to manipulate your character, boost the stats easily or unlock things that are usually difficult or time consuming.

To open the console on the PC version of Fallout 4, press either the ~ or ` key (next to 1) if you’re using a US layout keyboard, or the ‘ key (on the same key as the @ symbol) if you’re using a UK layout keyboard.

You can then type “tmm 1” without the quotation marks to toggle all map markers on. If you want to be able to discover markers again, you can also type “tmm 0” into the console to disable them, although be aware that this will reset all of the map markers you’ve unlocked so far.

Fallout 4 Map with all locations unlocked

Northwest Wasteland and Lexington

A map screen showing all of the map markers in the northwest of the Commonwealth in Fallout 4.
The northwest of Fallout 4 is where you start your adventure in Vault 111 and Sanctuary. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247
  1. Vault 111
  2. Sanctuary
  3. Robotics Disposal Ground
  4. USAF Satellite Station Olivia
  5. Tenpines Bluff
  6. Outpost Zimonja
  7. Skylanes Flight 1981
  8. Wildwood Cemetery
  9. Red Rocket Truck Stop
  10. Thicket Excavations
  11. Ranger Cabin
  12. Abernathy Farm
  13. Wicked Shipping Fleet Lockup
  14. Concord
  15. Museum of Freedom
  16. Gorski Cabin
  17. Bedford Station
  18. Rotten Landfill
  19. Drumlin Diner
  20. Starlight Drive In
  21. Covenant
  22. Mystic Pines
  23. Super Duper Mart
  24. Lexington
  25. Lexington Apartments
  26. Corvega Assembly Plant
  27. Mass Gravel & Sand
  28. Walden Pond
  29. Sunshine Tidings Co-op

West Wasteland and Cambridge

A map screen showing all of the map markers in the west of the Commonwealth in Fallout 4.
The west of Fallout 4's map is where you start the Nuka World DLC. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247
  1. Nuka-World Transit Center
  2. Lonely Chapel
  3. Federal Ration Stockpile
  4. ArcJet Systems
  5. Rocky Narrows Park
  6. Jalbert Brothers Disposal
  7. Graygarden
  8. College Square
  9. Cambridge Police Station
  10. Collegiate Administration Building
  11. Kendall Hospital
  12. Cambridge Crater
  13. Wattz Consumer Electronics
  14. BADTFL Regional Office
  15. Monsignor Plaza
  16. Tucker Memorial Bridge
  17. Poseiden Energy Turbine #18-F
  18. Cambridge Campus Diner
  19. Campus Law Offices
  20. Greenetech Genetics
  21. Fraternal Post 115
  22. Cambridge Polymer Labs
  23. CIT Ruins
  24. Beantown Brewery
  25. Oberland Station
  26. Relay Tower 1DL-109
  27. Weston Water Treatment Plant
  28. Fiddler’s Green Trailer Estates
  29. Fort Hagen Filling Station
  30. Fort Hagen Satellite Array
  31. Fort Hagen
  32. Greater Mass Blood Clinic
  33. Boston Mayoral Shelter
  34. Relay Tower 0BB-915
  35. Forest Grove Marsh
  36. Mass Pike Interchange
  37. Poseidon Reservoir
  38. Roadside Pines Motel
  39. Lake Cochituate
  40. Natick Banks
  41. Natick Police Department
  42. Westing Estate

Southwest Wasteland and the Glowing Sea

A map screen showing all of the map markers in the southwest of the Commonwealth in Fallout 4.
The southwest of the Commonwealth is home to the inhospitable Glowing Sea. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247
  1. Mass Fusion Disposal Site
  2. Electrical Hobbyist’s Club
  3. Robotics Pioneer Park
  4. Scrap Palace
  5. Edge of the Glowing Sea
  6. Federal Supply Cache 84NE
  7. Vault 95
  8. Somerville Place
  9. Cave (Yes, just “cave”)
  10. Abandoned Shack
  11. Forgotten Church
  12. Atlantic Offices
  13. Capsized Factory
  14. Hopesmarch Pentecostal Church
  15. Vertibird Wreckage
  16. Relay Tower 0DB-521
  17. Decayed Reactor Site
  18. Cave 2
  19. Skylanes Flight 1665
  20. O’Neill Family Manufacturing
  21. Sentinel Site
  22. Crater of Atom
  23. Decrepit Factory
  24. Rocky Cave

Northeast Wasteland and Salem

A map screen showing all of the map markers in the northeast of the Commonwealth in Fallout 4.
Don't miss the spooky quests in the Museum of Witchcraft and Dunwich Borers. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247
  1. Lake Quannapowitt
  2. Recon Bunker Theta
  3. Radio Tower 3SM-U81
  4. General Atomics Galleria
  5. Mass Fusion Containment Shed
  6. Dark Hollow Pond
  7. Parsons Creamery
  8. Lynn Woods
  9. Parsons State Insane Asylum
  10. Mahkra Fishpacking
  11. Coastal Cottage
  12. Rook Family House
  13. Salem
  14. Sandy Coves Convalescent Home
  15. Museum of Witchcraft
  16. Crater House
  17. Dunwich Borers
  18. Hugo’s Hole
  19. The Slog
  20. Breakheart Banks
  21. Listening Post Bravo
  22. Greentop Nursery
  23. Old Gullet Sinkhole
  24. Medford Memorial Hospital
  25. Malden Center
  26. Slocum’s Joe Corporate HQ
  27. Malden Middle School
  28. Med-Tek Research
  29. Saugus Ironworks
  30. Hub City Auto Wreckers
  31. Lynn Pier Parking
  32. Longneck Lukowski’s Cannery
  33. Kingsport Lighthouse
  34. Taffington Boathouse
  35. West Everett Estates
  36. Relay Tower 0MC-810
  37. National Guard Training Yard
  38. Finch Farm
  39. Revere Satellite Array
  40. Reeb Marina
  41. Revere Beach Station
  42. Gibson Point Pier
  43. Irish Pride Industries Shipyard
  44. Libertalia
  45. Nahant Wharf
  46. Nahant Sherrif’s Department
  47. Croup Manor
  48. Nahant Chapel
  49. Nahant Oceanological Society

Southeast Wasteland

A map screen showing all of the map markers in the southeast of the Commonwealth in Fallout 4.
The southeast is often underexplored by players, but the Atom Cats Garage is a must-visit. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247
  1. Four Leaf Fishpacking Plant
  2. General Atomics Factory
  3. Fairline Hill Estates
  4. Relay Tower 0SC-527
  5. Big John’s Salvage
  6. S. Boston Military Checkpoint
  7. Andrew Station
  8. South Boston Police Department
  9. Gwinnett Brewery
  10. The Gwinnett Restaurant
  11. The Castle
  12. South Boston High School
  13. Spectacle Island
  14. Milton General Hospital
  15. Fallon’s Department Store
  16. West Roxbury Station
  17. Shaw High School
  18. Jamaica Plain
  19. University Point
  20. WRVR Broadcast Station
  21. Coast Guard Pier
  22. Egret Tours Marina
  23. Cutler Bend
  24. Gunners Plaza
  25. Hyde Park
  26. Neponset Park
  27. Atom Cats Garage
  28. Warwick Homestead
  29. Suffolk County Charter School
  30. Quincy Quarries
  31. Quincy Ruins
  32. Quincy Police Station
  33. Murkwater Construction Site
  34. Wilson Atomatoys Factory
  35. Peabody House
  36. Poseidon Energy
  37. Wreck of the HMS Northern

West Boston and Diamond City

A map screen showing all of the map markers in the west of the city of Boston in Fallout 4.
Diamond City is one of Fallout 4's iconic locations, and you'll spend a lot of time there. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247
  1. Wreck of the USS Riptide
  2. Back Street Apparel
  3. Hangman’s Alley
  4. Vault 81
  5. Chestnut Hillock Reservoir
  6. Mass Pike Tunnel West
  7. Hardware Town
  8. Boston Police Rationing Site
  9. Parkview Apartments
  10. Fens Street Sewer
  11. Diamond City
  12. Diamond City Market
  13. Police Precinct 8
  14. Boston Public Library
  15. Mass Pike Tunnel East
  16. Trinity Plaza
  17. Trinity Tower
  18. Dartmouth Professional Building
  19. Layton Towers
  20. Wilson Atomatoys Corporate HQ

East Boston

A map screen showing all of the map markers in the east of the city of Boston in Fallout 4.
The east of Boston is extremely dense, but definitely visit Hubris Comics and Cabot House. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247
  1. DB Technical High School
  2. Medical Center Metro
  3. Mass Bay Medical Center
  4. Hesters Consumer Robotics
  5. Hubris Comics
  6. Boylston Club
  7. Combat Zone
  8. Swan’s Pond
  9. Boston Common
  10. Park Street Station
  11. HalluciGen, Inc
  12. Charles View Amphitheater
  13. Vault-Tec Regional HQ
  14. Massachusetts State House
  15. Old Granary Burying Ground
  16. Harbormaster Hotel
  17. The Shamrock Taphouse
  18. Fallen Skybridge
  19. Postal Square
  20. Goodneighbor
  21. Custom House Tower
  22. Mass Fusion Building
  23. Old Corner Bookstore
  24. Faneuil Hall
  25. Garden Terrace
  26. Haymarket Mall
  27. Boston Bugle Building
  28. Cabot House
  29. Pickman Gallery
  30. Old North Church
  31. Bunker Hill
  32. USS Constitution
  33. East Boston Police Station
  34. RobCo Sales & Service Center
  35. East Boston Preparatory School
  36. Boston Airport
  37. East City Downs
  38. Nordhagen Beach
  39. Fort Strong

