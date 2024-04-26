Fallout 4 World Map with all locations unlocked
Fallout 4's world map has hundreds of locations to discover, however there's an easy trick to unlock all of the main map markers on PC!
Fallout 4’s full world map has more than 200 main map markers to unlock stretching across the state of Massachusetts.
Fallout 4 takes place in The Commonwealth, an irradiated wasteland for you to explore encompassing the ruins of the cities Boston and Cambridge, as well as the town of Lexington and the world-famous witching hub of Salem.
But now, in this once cosy corner of New England, instead of black cats and tricorn hats you’re more likely to need V.A.T.S. to fend off some mole rats.
However, just like its real-life counterpart in the northeast of America, The Commonwealth was a hub of science, technology and learning, with renowned universities and cutting-edge industry scattered throughout the landscape.
This means there’s plenty of high-tech loot to discover, mysteries to solve and secret doors to unlock - if only you knew where to find them!
Here’s the entire Fallout 4 Map with every main map marker unlocked so you can pin-point the location of your next adventure (we’ve excluded a couple of quest-specific ones which unlock automatically with progress to avoid spoilers).
For more on how to become the ultimate wasteland wanderer, check out our Fallout 4 guide hub.
How to unlock all of the map locations in Fallout 4
To unlock a map location in Fallout 4, all you need to do is approach it and you will be rewarded with a nice little chunk of XP. Alternatively, if you’re playing the PC version, you can also instantly unlock every map location using console commands.
In the old days, these commands would be called cheat codes that you can input to manipulate your character, boost the stats easily or unlock things that are usually difficult or time consuming.
To open the console on the PC version of Fallout 4, press either the ~ or ` key (next to 1) if you’re using a US layout keyboard, or the ‘ key (on the same key as the @ symbol) if you’re using a UK layout keyboard.
You can then type “tmm 1” without the quotation marks to toggle all map markers on. If you want to be able to discover markers again, you can also type “tmm 0” into the console to disable them, although be aware that this will reset all of the map markers you’ve unlocked so far.
Fallout 4 Map with all locations unlocked
- Northwest Wasteland and Lexington
- West Wasteland and Cambridge
- Southwest Wasteland and the Glowing Sea
- Northeast Wasteland and Salem
- Southeast Wasteland
- West Boston and Diamond City
- East Boston
Northwest Wasteland and Lexington
- Vault 111
- Sanctuary
- Robotics Disposal Ground
- USAF Satellite Station Olivia
- Tenpines Bluff
- Outpost Zimonja
- Skylanes Flight 1981
- Wildwood Cemetery
- Red Rocket Truck Stop
- Thicket Excavations
- Ranger Cabin
- Abernathy Farm
- Wicked Shipping Fleet Lockup
- Concord
- Museum of Freedom
- Gorski Cabin
- Bedford Station
- Rotten Landfill
- Drumlin Diner
- Starlight Drive In
- Covenant
- Mystic Pines
- Super Duper Mart
- Lexington
- Lexington Apartments
- Corvega Assembly Plant
- Mass Gravel & Sand
- Walden Pond
- Sunshine Tidings Co-op
West Wasteland and Cambridge
- Nuka-World Transit Center
- Lonely Chapel
- Federal Ration Stockpile
- ArcJet Systems
- Rocky Narrows Park
- Jalbert Brothers Disposal
- Graygarden
- College Square
- Cambridge Police Station
- Collegiate Administration Building
- Kendall Hospital
- Cambridge Crater
- Wattz Consumer Electronics
- BADTFL Regional Office
- Monsignor Plaza
- Tucker Memorial Bridge
- Poseiden Energy Turbine #18-F
- Cambridge Campus Diner
- Campus Law Offices
- Greenetech Genetics
- Fraternal Post 115
- Cambridge Polymer Labs
- CIT Ruins
- Beantown Brewery
- Oberland Station
- Relay Tower 1DL-109
- Weston Water Treatment Plant
- Fiddler’s Green Trailer Estates
- Fort Hagen Filling Station
- Fort Hagen Satellite Array
- Fort Hagen
- Greater Mass Blood Clinic
- Boston Mayoral Shelter
- Relay Tower 0BB-915
- Forest Grove Marsh
- Mass Pike Interchange
- Poseidon Reservoir
- Roadside Pines Motel
- Lake Cochituate
- Natick Banks
- Natick Police Department
- Westing Estate
Southwest Wasteland and the Glowing Sea
- Mass Fusion Disposal Site
- Electrical Hobbyist’s Club
- Robotics Pioneer Park
- Scrap Palace
- Edge of the Glowing Sea
- Federal Supply Cache 84NE
- Vault 95
- Somerville Place
- Cave (Yes, just “cave”)
- Abandoned Shack
- Forgotten Church
- Atlantic Offices
- Capsized Factory
- Hopesmarch Pentecostal Church
- Vertibird Wreckage
- Relay Tower 0DB-521
- Decayed Reactor Site
- Cave 2
- Skylanes Flight 1665
- O’Neill Family Manufacturing
- Sentinel Site
- Crater of Atom
- Decrepit Factory
- Rocky Cave
Northeast Wasteland and Salem
- Lake Quannapowitt
- Recon Bunker Theta
- Radio Tower 3SM-U81
- General Atomics Galleria
- Mass Fusion Containment Shed
- Dark Hollow Pond
- Parsons Creamery
- Lynn Woods
- Parsons State Insane Asylum
- Mahkra Fishpacking
- Coastal Cottage
- Rook Family House
- Salem
- Sandy Coves Convalescent Home
- Museum of Witchcraft
- Crater House
- Dunwich Borers
- Hugo’s Hole
- The Slog
- Breakheart Banks
- Listening Post Bravo
- Greentop Nursery
- Old Gullet Sinkhole
- Medford Memorial Hospital
- Malden Center
- Slocum’s Joe Corporate HQ
- Malden Middle School
- Med-Tek Research
- Saugus Ironworks
- Hub City Auto Wreckers
- Lynn Pier Parking
- Longneck Lukowski’s Cannery
- Kingsport Lighthouse
- Taffington Boathouse
- West Everett Estates
- Relay Tower 0MC-810
- National Guard Training Yard
- Finch Farm
- Revere Satellite Array
- Reeb Marina
- Revere Beach Station
- Gibson Point Pier
- Irish Pride Industries Shipyard
- Libertalia
- Nahant Wharf
- Nahant Sherrif’s Department
- Croup Manor
- Nahant Chapel
- Nahant Oceanological Society
Southeast Wasteland
- Four Leaf Fishpacking Plant
- General Atomics Factory
- Fairline Hill Estates
- Relay Tower 0SC-527
- Big John’s Salvage
- S. Boston Military Checkpoint
- Andrew Station
- South Boston Police Department
- Gwinnett Brewery
- The Gwinnett Restaurant
- The Castle
- South Boston High School
- Spectacle Island
- Milton General Hospital
- Fallon’s Department Store
- West Roxbury Station
- Shaw High School
- Jamaica Plain
- University Point
- WRVR Broadcast Station
- Coast Guard Pier
- Egret Tours Marina
- Cutler Bend
- Gunners Plaza
- Hyde Park
- Neponset Park
- Atom Cats Garage
- Warwick Homestead
- Suffolk County Charter School
- Quincy Quarries
- Quincy Ruins
- Quincy Police Station
- Murkwater Construction Site
- Wilson Atomatoys Factory
- Peabody House
- Poseidon Energy
- Wreck of the HMS Northern
West Boston and Diamond City
- Wreck of the USS Riptide
- Back Street Apparel
- Hangman’s Alley
- Vault 81
- Chestnut Hillock Reservoir
- Mass Pike Tunnel West
- Hardware Town
- Boston Police Rationing Site
- Parkview Apartments
- Fens Street Sewer
- Diamond City
- Diamond City Market
- Police Precinct 8
- Boston Public Library
- Mass Pike Tunnel East
- Trinity Plaza
- Trinity Tower
- Dartmouth Professional Building
- Layton Towers
- Wilson Atomatoys Corporate HQ
East Boston
- DB Technical High School
- Medical Center Metro
- Mass Bay Medical Center
- Hesters Consumer Robotics
- Hubris Comics
- Boylston Club
- Combat Zone
- Swan’s Pond
- Boston Common
- Park Street Station
- HalluciGen, Inc
- Charles View Amphitheater
- Vault-Tec Regional HQ
- Massachusetts State House
- Old Granary Burying Ground
- Harbormaster Hotel
- The Shamrock Taphouse
- Fallen Skybridge
- Postal Square
- Goodneighbor
- Custom House Tower
- Mass Fusion Building
- Old Corner Bookstore
- Faneuil Hall
- Garden Terrace
- Haymarket Mall
- Boston Bugle Building
- Cabot House
- Pickman Gallery
- Old North Church
- Bunker Hill
- USS Constitution
- East Boston Police Station
- RobCo Sales & Service Center
- East Boston Preparatory School
- Boston Airport
- East City Downs
- Nordhagen Beach
- Fort Strong