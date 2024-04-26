Fallout 4 World Map with all locations unlocked

Fallout 4’s full world map has more than 200 main map markers to unlock stretching across the state of Massachusetts.

Fallout 4 takes place in The Commonwealth, an irradiated wasteland for you to explore encompassing the ruins of the cities Boston and Cambridge, as well as the town of Lexington and the world-famous witching hub of Salem.

But now, in this once cosy corner of New England, instead of black cats and tricorn hats you’re more likely to need V.A.T.S. to fend off some mole rats.

However, just like its real-life counterpart in the northeast of America, The Commonwealth was a hub of science, technology and learning, with renowned universities and cutting-edge industry scattered throughout the landscape.

This means there’s plenty of high-tech loot to discover, mysteries to solve and secret doors to unlock - if only you knew where to find them!

Here’s the entire Fallout 4 Map with every main map marker unlocked so you can pin-point the location of your next adventure (we’ve excluded a couple of quest-specific ones which unlock automatically with progress to avoid spoilers).

For more on how to become the ultimate wasteland wanderer, check out our Fallout 4 guide hub.

How to unlock all of the map locations in Fallout 4

To unlock a map location in Fallout 4, all you need to do is approach it and you will be rewarded with a nice little chunk of XP. Alternatively, if you’re playing the PC version, you can also instantly unlock every map location using console commands.

In the old days, these commands would be called cheat codes that you can input to manipulate your character, boost the stats easily or unlock things that are usually difficult or time consuming.

To open the console on the PC version of Fallout 4, press either the ~ or ` key (next to 1) if you’re using a US layout keyboard, or the ‘ key (on the same key as the @ symbol) if you’re using a UK layout keyboard.

You can then type “tmm 1” without the quotation marks to toggle all map markers on. If you want to be able to discover markers again, you can also type “tmm 0” into the console to disable them, although be aware that this will reset all of the map markers you’ve unlocked so far.

Fallout 4 Map with all locations unlocked

Northwest Wasteland and Lexington

The northwest of Fallout 4 is where you start your adventure in Vault 111 and Sanctuary. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Vault 111 Sanctuary Robotics Disposal Ground USAF Satellite Station Olivia Tenpines Bluff Outpost Zimonja Skylanes Flight 1981 Wildwood Cemetery Red Rocket Truck Stop Thicket Excavations Ranger Cabin Abernathy Farm Wicked Shipping Fleet Lockup Concord Museum of Freedom Gorski Cabin Bedford Station Rotten Landfill Drumlin Diner Starlight Drive In Covenant Mystic Pines Super Duper Mart Lexington Lexington Apartments Corvega Assembly Plant Mass Gravel & Sand Walden Pond Sunshine Tidings Co-op

West Wasteland and Cambridge

The west of Fallout 4's map is where you start the Nuka World DLC. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Nuka-World Transit Center Lonely Chapel Federal Ration Stockpile ArcJet Systems Rocky Narrows Park Jalbert Brothers Disposal Graygarden College Square Cambridge Police Station Collegiate Administration Building Kendall Hospital Cambridge Crater Wattz Consumer Electronics BADTFL Regional Office Monsignor Plaza Tucker Memorial Bridge Poseiden Energy Turbine #18-F Cambridge Campus Diner Campus Law Offices Greenetech Genetics Fraternal Post 115 Cambridge Polymer Labs CIT Ruins Beantown Brewery Oberland Station Relay Tower 1DL-109 Weston Water Treatment Plant Fiddler’s Green Trailer Estates Fort Hagen Filling Station Fort Hagen Satellite Array Fort Hagen Greater Mass Blood Clinic Boston Mayoral Shelter Relay Tower 0BB-915 Forest Grove Marsh Mass Pike Interchange Poseidon Reservoir Roadside Pines Motel Lake Cochituate Natick Banks Natick Police Department Westing Estate

Southwest Wasteland and the Glowing Sea

The southwest of the Commonwealth is home to the inhospitable Glowing Sea. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Mass Fusion Disposal Site Electrical Hobbyist’s Club Robotics Pioneer Park Scrap Palace Edge of the Glowing Sea Federal Supply Cache 84NE Vault 95 Somerville Place Cave (Yes, just “cave”) Abandoned Shack Forgotten Church Atlantic Offices Capsized Factory Hopesmarch Pentecostal Church Vertibird Wreckage Relay Tower 0DB-521 Decayed Reactor Site Cave 2 Skylanes Flight 1665 O’Neill Family Manufacturing Sentinel Site Crater of Atom Decrepit Factory Rocky Cave

Northeast Wasteland and Salem

Don't miss the spooky quests in the Museum of Witchcraft and Dunwich Borers. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Lake Quannapowitt Recon Bunker Theta Radio Tower 3SM-U81 General Atomics Galleria Mass Fusion Containment Shed Dark Hollow Pond Parsons Creamery Lynn Woods Parsons State Insane Asylum Mahkra Fishpacking Coastal Cottage Rook Family House Salem Sandy Coves Convalescent Home Museum of Witchcraft Crater House Dunwich Borers Hugo’s Hole The Slog Breakheart Banks Listening Post Bravo Greentop Nursery Old Gullet Sinkhole Medford Memorial Hospital Malden Center Slocum’s Joe Corporate HQ Malden Middle School Med-Tek Research Saugus Ironworks Hub City Auto Wreckers Lynn Pier Parking Longneck Lukowski’s Cannery Kingsport Lighthouse Taffington Boathouse West Everett Estates Relay Tower 0MC-810 National Guard Training Yard Finch Farm Revere Satellite Array Reeb Marina Revere Beach Station Gibson Point Pier Irish Pride Industries Shipyard Libertalia Nahant Wharf Nahant Sherrif’s Department Croup Manor Nahant Chapel Nahant Oceanological Society

Southeast Wasteland

The southeast is often underexplored by players, but the Atom Cats Garage is a must-visit. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Four Leaf Fishpacking Plant General Atomics Factory Fairline Hill Estates Relay Tower 0SC-527 Big John’s Salvage S. Boston Military Checkpoint Andrew Station South Boston Police Department Gwinnett Brewery The Gwinnett Restaurant The Castle South Boston High School Spectacle Island Milton General Hospital Fallon’s Department Store West Roxbury Station Shaw High School Jamaica Plain University Point WRVR Broadcast Station Coast Guard Pier Egret Tours Marina Cutler Bend Gunners Plaza Hyde Park Neponset Park Atom Cats Garage Warwick Homestead Suffolk County Charter School Quincy Quarries Quincy Ruins Quincy Police Station Murkwater Construction Site Wilson Atomatoys Factory Peabody House Poseidon Energy Wreck of the HMS Northern

West Boston and Diamond City

Diamond City is one of Fallout 4's iconic locations, and you'll spend a lot of time there. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Wreck of the USS Riptide Back Street Apparel Hangman’s Alley Vault 81 Chestnut Hillock Reservoir Mass Pike Tunnel West Hardware Town Boston Police Rationing Site Parkview Apartments Fens Street Sewer Diamond City Diamond City Market Police Precinct 8 Boston Public Library Mass Pike Tunnel East Trinity Plaza Trinity Tower Dartmouth Professional Building Layton Towers Wilson Atomatoys Corporate HQ

East Boston

The east of Boston is extremely dense, but definitely visit Hubris Comics and Cabot House. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247