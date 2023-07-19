Anime World Tower Defense codes for July 2023

19th July, 2023: We added new Anime World Tower Defense codes

Anime World Tower Defense is a popular Roblox game that fans of All Star Tower Defense should enjoy. Both experiences are tower defence games where you recruit iconic anime characters to help defend your territory from wave after wave of enemies.

AWTD has a roster of over 100 characters that are based on iconic shows like One Piece, Dragon Ball Z and Bleach. To get new characters you'll have to pull for them using the game's gacha-style system, which offers random characters when you exchange Puzzle Pieces. If you're running low on this in-game currency you can always redeem a couple of Anime World Tower Defense codes to top up your account and get free Puzzle Pieces.

Working Anime World Tower Defense codes

Update5 - 10 Rerolls and 1K Puzzle Pieces (NEW!)

- 10 Rerolls and 1K Puzzle Pieces (NEW!) 20MVisit - 20 Rerolls and 2K Puzzle Pieces (NEW!)

- 20 Rerolls and 2K Puzzle Pieces (NEW!) BlamSpot420k - 42K Gold and 420 Puzzle Pieces

- 42K Gold and 420 Puzzle Pieces STARDUSTCRUSADERS – 50K Gold and 1K Puzzle Pieces

– 50K Gold and 1K Puzzle Pieces 75KFAV – 750 Puzzle Pieces

– 750 Puzzle Pieces BlamSpot – 250 Puzzle Pieces

– 250 Puzzle Pieces KingLuffy – 250 Puzzle Pieces

– 250 Puzzle Pieces Noclypso – 250 Puzzle Pieces

Expired Anime World Tower Defense codes

HaPpYAnImeW0RlD1stAn1veRsaRy

SRY4SHUTDOWN

GETREADYTOUPDATE4

AWTDRIVIVE

DELAYUPDATE

How to redeem Anime World Tower Defense codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime World Tower Defense? Here's a step-by-step guide:

Launch Anime World Tower Defense in Roblox. Once you're in-game click on the 'Setting' button. Image credit: Roblox/Lazy Cat Studio Scroll down until you see the textbox which says 'Put The Code Here'. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Enter' key. Image credit: Roblox/Lazy Cat Studio

If you entered in an active code the text in the textbox will change to 'Redeemed Code!' A notification will also appear above the Settings menu letting you know what goodies you've claimed for free. If you get an 'Invalid Code' error message instead then that means the code is no longer working. Codes for Anime World Tower Defense, like other Roblox games, are time sensitive so if you see a code you like the look of don't delay.

