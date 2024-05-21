Demon Blade codes for May 2024

Inspired by the popular series Demon Slayer, Demon Blade is a Roblox game where you’ll pick between being a demon or demon slayer, take on quests, and fight foes (and eventually other players).

There’s a lot to do in Demon Blade, and to see it all, you’ll need some serious cash and levels. Luckily, you can use Demon Blade codes to grab some free Money, EXP, and other resources like Race Spins and stat resets.

Developer DemonCube usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all the current and expired Demon Blade codes right here so you can get back to the demon (or demon slayer) grind.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Demon Blade codes

NEWQUEST : Status reset, 2x EXP boost (30 minutes)

: Status reset, 2x EXP boost (30 minutes) DEMONSLAYER1000 : 5 Race Spins, 5,000 Money

: 5 Race Spins, 5,000 Money LETSGO : Status reset, 10,000 Money

: Status reset, 10,000 Money BOARCHARGE : Status reset, 2x EXP boost (30 minutes)

: Status reset, 2x EXP boost (30 minutes) SuperNB : 1,000 Money

: 1,000 Money DC1000: 1 Epic Scroll

All expired Demon Blade codes

STARTTRADING

TOWNUPD

FREEZE

PORCELAIN

ELEMENTAIBLAST

LOVEBREATHUPD

JayZhou

How do I redeem codes in Demon Blade?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Demon Blade? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Demon Blade in Roblox. Click the settings button in the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/DemonCube Enter your code in the field at the bottom of the menu that pops up and hit “GET.” Image credit: VG247/DemonCube

Want another anime-inspired Roblox game to play after Demon Blade? Get a head start in similarly popular games with our codes guides for Anime Roulette, Anime Switch, King Legacy, Avatar Rogue Benders, and Kamehameha Simulator.