Kamehameha Simulator codes for April 2024

Kamehameha Simulator is a Dragon Ball-inspired Roblox fighting game where you’ll strengthen your own Kamehameha (the iconic finishing move from the Dragon Ball series) to overpower other players. You’ll grow your strength by punching, which might seem tedious, but practice makes perfect!

If you really want to strengthen your Kamehameha, you can invest in things like stat-boosting pets and luckily, if you’re looking to go the extra mile, you can also input Kamehameha Simulator codes to grab some free boosts, Power, and even some strong Kamehameha variants for free.

The team behind the game normally distributes these codes on the game’s Roblox page and on socials, but we’ve done all the hard work and rounded up all of the current and expired Kamehameha Simulator codes right here so you can get back to throwing punches.

All working Kamehameha Simulator codes

SubToFreekid26 : Rewards

: Rewards SubToSnickers : Rewards

: Rewards SorryForTheBugs : 2x Power Boost (5 minutes)

: 2x Power Boost (5 minutes) NewUpdate : 10 Desert Kamehamehas

: 10 Desert Kamehamehas SecretCode2 : 2x Power Boost (5 minutes)

: 2x Power Boost (5 minutes) SecretCode : 2x Power Boost (5 minutes)

: 2x Power Boost (5 minutes) ItsMeBelowZero : 20% Power

: 20% Power SubToBaxtrix : 20% Power

: 20% Power SubToRusso : 20% Power

: 20% Power Release: 2x Power Boost (5 minutes)

All expired Kamehameha Simulator codes

Kamehameha Simulator doesn’t have any expired codes right now. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to add them to this list!

How do I redeem codes in Kamehameha Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Kamehameha Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Kamehameha Simulator in Roblox. Click the blue Codes button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Awesome Fun Studios Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit “Redeem!” Image credit: VG247/Awesome Fun Studios

