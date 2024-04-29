Jujutsu Legends: Phantom Siege codes for April 2024

Inspired by the popular series Jujutsu Kaisen, Jujutsu Legends: Phantom Siege is a mobile RPG where you’ll uncover conspiracies, engage in different combat modes, and summon characters to build your team.

There’s a lot to do in Phantom Siege, but chances are, if you’re determined to make the most out of your experience, you’re going to be focusing on summoning new characters. Luckily, you can use Jujutsu Legends: Phantom Siege codes to grab enough Invitation Cards and Diamonds (along with some bonus other resources) for a few free summons. Development team Ronghui Group Co. Limited normally shares these codes online, but we’ve rounded up every current and expired code right here to save you some fighting (and summoning!) time.

All working Jujutsu Legends: Phantom Siege codes

Fans10000 : 200 Ascension Stones, 5 Advanced Invitation Cards, 500k Gold, 288 Diamonds

: 200 Ascension Stones, 5 Advanced Invitation Cards, 500k Gold, 288 Diamonds JJK666 : 100 Ascension Stones, 100k Gold, 188 Diamonds

: 100 Ascension Stones, 100k Gold, 188 Diamonds JK6666 : 10 Normal Invitation Cards, 100k Gold

: 10 Normal Invitation Cards, 100k Gold Battle999 : 100 Ascension Stones, 100k Gold

: 100 Ascension Stones, 100k Gold CS461 : 2 Advanced Invitation Cards, 100k Gold

: 2 Advanced Invitation Cards, 100k Gold CS724 : 100k Gold, 100 Diamonds

: 100k Gold, 100 Diamonds Fans101 : 2 Advanced Invitation Cards, 300k Gold, 100k Character EXP

: 2 Advanced Invitation Cards, 300k Gold, 100k Character EXP Fans304: 100 Ascension Stones, 500k Gold, 288 Diamonds

All expired Jujutsu Legends: Phantom Siege codes

Jujutsu Legends: Phantom Siege is a relatively new game, so it doesn’t have any expired codes yet. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to add them to this list!

How do I redeem codes in Jujutsu Legends: Phantom Siege?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Jujutsu Legends? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Jujutsu Legends. If you haven’t already, complete the game’s tutorial (up until it stops darkening parts of your screen). Click your avatar icon in the top left corner of your screen. Click the "System Settings" button in the menu that pops up. Click "Pack Exchange". Enter your code in the field and hit "Exchange".

