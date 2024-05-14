Skip to main content
PLENTY OF FUN AHEAD

Dead by Daylight Dungeon & Dragons, Castlevania Chapters coming this year, plus a new game drops and updates on two titles shared

News on Project T and and gameplay trailer for The Casting of Frank Stone shared with all.

The Casting of Frank Stone
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Dead by Daylight is getting another year of cool content with six updates on the docket including chapters for Dungeons & Dragons and Castlevania set for later in the year along with the long-awaited 2v8 Mode.

Even more news was announced by Behaviour Interactive, such as updates on What the Fog, The Casting of Frank Stone, and the unnamed session-based PvE action-horror shooter codenamed Project T.

Cover image for YouTube videoDead by Daylight x Dungeons & Dragons
Dead by Daylight - Dungeons and DragonsWatch on YouTube

First, is Dungeons & Dragons, Dead by Daylight’s next major Chapter. It will feature the iconic villain Vecna, known in Dead by Daylight as The Lich, who imposes his deadly will as the new Killer to make your life a living hell. The Bard, Aestri Yazar, will be the new Survivor and there’s a new map, Forgotten Ruins, featuring a dungeon full of easter eggs. D&D staples such as getting loot, magical items, and rolling dice will also be woven into the gameplay.

You can try out the new Killer, Survivors, and gameplay features in the Public Test-Build, available now.

Later this year, Castlevania’s gothic horror comes to The Fog in a new Chapter. No additional information on the Chapter was provided.

2v8 Mode was announced for Dead by Daylight today. It will see two Killers face off against eight Survivors on a much larger map. Ramping up the action are gameplay adjustments such as Perks replaced for a class system and Cages instead of Hooks. More information on the 2v8 Game Mode will be revealed in a future livestream this July.

Cover image for YouTube videoDead by Daylight | Castlevania | Teaser
Dead by Daylight - Castlevania Chapter teaserWatch on YouTube

Surprise! Out now is a new game called What the Fog. This two-person co-op roguelite from the world of Dead by Daylight has you take on the role of Dwight, Claudette, or Feng Min and work together to survive a hostile world featuring an army of deadly monsters and bosses.

The game is available now and the first two million copies can be obtained for free by signing into or creating a Behaviour Account and following the steps on the site. Otherwise, it can be purchased through Steam for $4.99.

Behaviour Interactive also provided a small update on its unnamed session-based PvE action-horror shooter codenamed Project T. This in-development title is still in the early stages, however, the studio will be opening its doors to the community to involve you in its creation.

Cover image for YouTube videoProject T | A First Look
Project T - First LookWatch on YouTube

You can join the Insider Program to receive exclusive news, and the chance to participate in playtests and share their ideas and feedback on the game.

A new gameplay trailer for The Casting of Frank Stone was also shared today, hinting at the dark, branching narrative of an independent movie that unlocks horrors beyond comprehension.

Cover image for YouTube videoThe Casting of Frank Stone | Gameplay Trailer
The Casting of Frank Stone gameplay trailerWatch on YouTube

Check out some screenshots for each below.

