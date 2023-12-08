Until Dawn devs' single-player Dead by Daylight game is The Casting of Franke Stone

Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games has finally revealed its single-player Dead by Daylight game at The Game Awards tonight: The Casting of Frank Stone. It is expected to release in 2024.

Earlier this year, Supermassive Games announced it was working on a single-player title set within the world of Behaviour Interactive's Dead by Daylight, though not much was confirmed about it at the time. After a tease from the official Dead by Daylight official Twitter yesterday, we finally have our first look at Supermassive's take on the popular asymmetric multiplayer game; you can take a look at the trailer below!

This latest Dead by Daylight project marks the second video game spin-off, the first being Hooked On You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim. You can't say that Behaviour Interactive doesn't understand its audience. The trailer is certainly atmospheric, showing a group of survivors facing what we can only imagine to be a formidable killer. Looks like we'll be waiting for more information on the game, though.

This new game isn't the only Dead by Daylight project you can look forward to, though. Back in March, Behaviour Interactive announced that Blumhouse, the production company behind films like Paranormal Activity, Five Nights at Freddy's, and The Purge, would be making a Dead by Daylight movie. Not much is known about the project just yet, as it was still looking for a director and writer at the time, though I doubt we'll be seeing any appearances from characters like the recently added Chucky.