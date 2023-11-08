Chucky wants to play with you in Dead by Daylight

The next serial killer coming to Dead by Daylight is Chucky, the murderous doll from the Child's Play slasher series. While he might be a bit on the short side, as you know, it doesn't hinder him in the slightest.

But Chucky won't torment the Survivors alone: he's bringing his bride, Valentine, along on the killing spree.

Dead by Daylight - Chucky – Official Announcement Trailer.

In the game, Chucky will use the Slice & Dice ability, and his former human form, Charles Lee Ray, will assist him in spirit form. He also has the Scamper ability, allowing him to crawl under pallets and burst through windows.

A variety of add-ons inspired by iconic moments in the films will be featured such as the rat poisoning scene from Curse of Chucky, the deathly yardstick from Child’s Play 2 and the electrifying TV from Bride of Chucky.

According to developer Behaviour Interactive, Chucky’s original voice actor, Brad Dourif, will reprise his role in the content, as will Jennifer Tilly as Valentine. How this works, is you can customize the character with the Good Gal outfit, turning the Killer into the infamous Bride of Chucky.

While he is known to many as the voice of Chucky, who he has played since 1988, Dourif is a rather prolific actor who has worked steadily since 1975. He starred in the original Dune as Piter De Vries; portrayed Gríma Wormtongue in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and Return of the King; Billy Bibbit in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest; starred in David Lynch's Blue Velvet and portrayed deputy sheriff and white supremacist Cecil Price in Mississippi Burning. He has also starred in television shows such as The X-Files, Miami Vice, Tales from the Crypt, Babylon 5, Deadwood, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Star Trek: Voyager, among others.

Jennifer Tilly, as many of you know, is the voice of Bonnie Swanson on Family Guy. She has also guest starred in many television shows and lent her voice to many animated films and shows. She also had roles in films such as Liar Liar, The Fabulous Baker Boys, and plenty more. She is also a professional poker player.

Chucky will arrive in Dead by Daylight on November 28.