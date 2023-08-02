Dead by Daylight finally collaborates with Alien after years of fans requesting it

In a collaboration that fans have been desperately praying for, Dead by Daylight will finally be privy to a crossover with Ridley Scott’s Alien.

Honestly, for any Dead by Daylight fan, this is a pretty big deal. Dead by Daylight first launched in 2016 with an array of Killers and Survivors, and has been the host of countless horror collaborations since. Boot up the game and you’ll find Amanda from SAW, Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Michael Myers from Halloween, and that’s just to name a few.

Back in the day, an Alien collaboration with Dead by Daylight seemed completely off the cards. Fans have been asking for it for God knows how long, and after the Fortnite x Alien collaboration in 2021, fans have only been more desperate. Whether licensing or development issues got in the way, we don’t know, but whatever was the case doesn't matter anymore, as the long-awaited Alien crossover is finally happening.

In a teaser trailer shared to Dead by Daylight’s YouTube, we get a glimpse of what could be a new map based on the Nostromo ship. Towards the end of the trailer, we even get a glimpse of the gnarly Xenomorph itself. While not actually confirmed as Killer, it’s safe to assume we’ll be seeing this alien foe in Dead by Daylight’s trials sooner or later. Why else would they show Xenomorph off, right?

Behaviour Interactive has also shared, via this teaser trailer, that a full announcement of the Dead by Daylight x Alien collaboration will be revealed on August 8.

The suffocating silence of outer space pushes resolve beyond its limits.



Dead by Daylight: Alien. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/5nofJXm16m — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) August 1, 2023

It’s all pretty exciting for Dead by Daylight and Alien fans, but the question on my mind is where is Ellen Ripley? While many are no doubt overjoyed that an Alien collaboration is happening, you won’t catch me crawling back to the game with my tail between my legs unless Ripley is arriving alongside Xenomorph, too.

Those eager to know more can catch more details of Dead by Daylights’ Alien crossover on August 8. Are you looking forward to Alien finally arriving in Dead by Daylight? Or are you already overjoyed to be playing as Nic Cage in the game? Let us know!