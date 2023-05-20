Dead by Daylight ventures to space with a terrifying new threat

The next chapter of Dead by Daylight introduces sci-fi horror to the action horror game with a new map and Killer on the loose.

The next chapter takes place on a mysterious planet housing the remnants of an ancient civilization. Titled, End Transmission, the map is a unique biome with menacing flora, and within it lurks The Singularity.

Here's a look at End Transmission, the next Chapter to Dead by Daylight.

This monstrous being restructured of organic matter and machine parts seeks to assimilate all organic life and become the perfect life form.

An enlightened AI corrupted by alien technology, The Singularity can spy on Survivors anywhere on the map, has a high intellect, and can spread its presence through restructured organic matter with the help of its BioPods.

Placeable on vertical surfaces, The Singularity can transfer its consciousness to the BioPods to spy on Survivors and attempt to Slipstream them to reform itself at their location. The Slipstream effect causes The Singularity to be able to materialize behind a Survivor, and immediately begin chase. A fully Slipstreamed Survivor will spread the effect to other nearby Survivors. You will need to rethink your strategies, as The Singularity’s power can turn cooperation on its head.

More dangers lurk on the planet and Toba Landing. The new map is composed of three notable areas. One features buildings left over from a greedy corporation named Huxlee, the second is an ominous jungle, and the third contains some remnants of an ancient civilization.

With the chapter comes a new Survivor, Gabriel Soma, a technician who has survived The Singularity so far, having avoided the terrible fate of his crewmates.

Gabriel is dexterous and uses a tool called the EMP, randomly located around a Map when facing The Singularity. The EMP can be used to temporarily disable the Killer’s BioPods or remove the Slipstream effect from other Survivors.

End Transmission also brings two extraterrestrial outfits for The Singularity and Gabriel. The Singularity’s Huxlee Hybrid Cosmetic showcases more robotic matter assimilated into its body, while Gabriel's E.V.A. Suit cosmetic puts him in protective gear.

More collections following End Transmission's launch will be available, ranging from new Waterfront Massacre cosmetics, Twisted Masquerade cosmetics, and a futuristic collection.

End Transmission releases on June 13 for PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It will be available on PC through Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Windows Store.

A new survivor is being added to the mix, and it's none other than Nicolas Cage. The award-winning actor will step into The Fog as himself, and you can learn more about his inclusion next month on July 5.