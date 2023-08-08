Play as the Xenomorph or Ellen Ripley in Dead by Daylight's Alien public test build

It's the collaboration you've been waiting for, and starting today, you can download the Dead by Daylight Public Test Build and experience the Alien universe.

In the new chapter, the Xenomorph becomes the latest Killer to join the Fog alongside Ellen Ripley, the newest Survivor. Set against the backdrop of the Nostromo Wreckage, you will travel into the depths of space and try your best to catch your prey or try to survive.

In space, no one can hear you scream. But this is not space. It's Dead by Daylight.

As the Killer, the Xenomorph is very stealthy, quick, and powerful, and it can strike Survivors with a razor-sharp tail. Its power, called Runner Mode, allows the Killer to walk on four legs and become stealthier, reducing its Terror Radius considerably.

Along with the Xenomorph comes a new interactive Map function: Control Stations. The game features seven Control Stations across the map, and Survivors can interact with these stations to get a new Tool called the Remote Flame Turret. The defensive attack of the tool staggers the Xenomorph and can cause its power to end.

The tool requires Survivors to strategically place the Turret and activate it at the right time, and if it overheats, the Turret will need repairing. Survivors will also need to protect it from the Xenomorph, which can destroy the Turret.

The new map, Nostromo Wreckage, was brought to life by the Entitym using Ripley's memories of the spaceship. It's a derelict and nightmarish craft, but the iconic ship still contains memorable elements from the first Alien film and some Dead by Daylight twists. Just know: the Xenomorph can enter and exit the tunnels underneath the Control Station, so keep your eyes open.

Dead by Daylight: Alien will be available on all platforms on August 29.