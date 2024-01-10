Good news, fans of spookiness, Alan Wake comes to Dead By Daylight as a cool crossover survivor this month

Things just never get un-spooky for poor Alan Wake, who’s now set to arrive in Dead By Daylight on January 30 as the game’s latest crossover survivor, following all that fun he had in Alan Wake 2 late last year.

Following a trail blazed by luminaries like Chucky and Nicholas Cage, Wake is involved in DBD’s next chapter as part of a cool collaboration between Behaviour Interactive and Remedy Entertainment, both of which know a thing or two about the whole horror game thing. Naturally, he’s even got a bunch of unique perks to help you escape those pesky killers.

“Since it first launched back in 2010, Alan Wake has been a huge influence to us on the Dead by Daylight team,” Behaviour Interactive head of partnerships Mathieu Coté said of the character’s arrival. He added that due to the numerous similarities between the two games and how well Wake fits with Dead By Daylight’s established world, “to finally see Alan come to the Fog as a Survivor feels like a full-circle moment.”

“From our early excited conversations about our collaboration with Behaviour Interactive, it was clear that the lore of both games were surprisingly compatible, drawing from many similar inspirations, a true match in… hell,” added Remedy creative director Sam Lake.

As you can get a glimpse of in this trailer, the DBD version of wake looks and sounds petty much exactly like he does in Alan Wake 2, thanks to actors Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta having lent their appearance and voice respectively to the chapter.

As you listen to some authentic Wake screams and grunts, you’ll have the chance to make use of the character’s three unique perks, Champion of Light, Boon: Illumination, and the definitely not relatable at all Deadline. The first of these makes you faster and better at blinding killers while wielding a flashlight, while the second allows you to create a totem that’ll ensure any nearby survivors can see the auras of generators and chests.

Finally, Deadline kicks in when you inevitably mess up and get injured, upping how often skill checks pop up when healing or repairing, though it does also halve the penalty you’ll get for missing each of them.

If you really loved Alan Wake 2, make sure to check out our recent feature exploring how the game does a great job of portraying what it’s like to live with anxiety.