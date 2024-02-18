Alan Wake 2 sales figures are letting Remedy feel confident about Control 2 - even if the game hasn't made any profit yet

Alan Wake 2, a sequel to a game many thought would never get one, is apparently Remedy Entertainment's fastest selling game so far.

Remedy appears to be quite successfully making a name for itself - while the developer has been around for a while, it was definitely thanks to Control that it's enjoying the success it currently has. Now, as announced by the developer itself, it appears that Alan Wake 2 is on track to be even more popular than Control, with the 2023 sequel having sold 1.3 million units as of this month, the fastest selling Remedy game to date. "By comparison, Alan Wake 2 sold over 50% more copies and over three times more digital copies in its first two months than Control did in its first four months," Remedy notes in its announcement post.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In a statement, Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said "We are happy with the start of Alan Wake 2’s sales. The price point has also remained at a high level, and the game has already recouped a significant part of the development and marketing expenses." What that translates to is, "yep, Alan Wake 2 is selling well, but we haven't actually turned any profit yet." That's fine though, as Virtala went on to say that "the successful launch of Alan Wake 2 has supported our other game projects: Condor, Control 2 and Max Payne 1&2 remake have all increased development pace thanks to the personnel released from Alan Wake 2, and we expect these projects to reach their next development stages during the first half of 2024."

We're currently waiting on more news about Alan Wake 2's pair of DLC expansions, which were announced just before the game launched last year. The two bits of DLC, Night Springs and The Lake House, are due to be released some time in 2024, though neither have a release date just yet.