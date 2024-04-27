Kakao Games will shut down European and North American servers for ArcheAge on June 27.

Released in both regions in 2014, servers for the open-world MMO are closing due to the decline of active players and users.

“After discussing the performance of ArcheAge with XL Games at length, we have concluded that we’re no longer able to provide the MMORPG we envisioned,” reads the notice. “The declining number of active players means the game’s content is no longer accessible in the way it used to be, and the experience of it is different from what was originally intended. In light of this, we’ve made the difficult decision to terminate the live service of ArcheAge in Europe and North America.

“We understand this news is disappointing, for it’s a feeling we share. ArcheAge has been a big part of our lives, and we know many of you have a history with the game many times longer than ours. As we approach the end of this journey, we invite you to join us as we ride into the sunset.”

As a way of saying thanks to players, an ArcheAge Sunset event is going on now through server closure on June 27. During this time, top-tier equipment will be free, allowing you to explore content you may not have tried before.

Alongside equipment, growth materials like Lunagem, Labor, and Temper will be provided, and one Faction Exile Scroll will be handed out each week so you can move to the faction of your choice. You can obtain the Equipment support at the Marketplace for free, and XP, Conflict/War/Siege/Quest Honor Points, Vocation Badges, and Loot Drop Rate will increase by five. This boost effect will apply to Instances as well.

There will also be a Marketplace Sale event, and all items purchasable with Credits at the Marketplace will be discounted by 80% during the event period. Details of the list of items available can be found at the Shop.

Should you desire a refund instead, know that all unused Credits and purchased web packages are not eligible for a refund; however, if you made your purchase through Steam, XL Gamesa said to reach out to Steam’s Customer Support. However, due to the exceptional circumstances, any purchase made within the last 14 days before this announcement will be refunded, provided the purchased product has not been claimed from the web Inventory.

Any Patron time and Tactful Life buff time remaining after April 25 will automatically be exchanged for Credits. You will receive 50 Credits for one day of Patron time, and one day Tactful Life will come out to 41 Credits.

Unfortunately, transferring your in-game data to a different region is not possible.

ArcheAge was developed by XL Games, a company created by Korean developer Jake Song (former developer of Lineage), and a sequel is currently in development for PC and consoles. According to Song, with ArcheAge 2, you can expect upgraded visuals, improvements to the in-game trade system and housing, and enhanced customization. Development goals for the game include the ability to “live in towns” with your friends, and create towns with your guild mates.