If you still dream about Bloodborne 2, maybe this expensive Bloodborne pocket watch will sate your hunger - it won't

Sony is partnering up with Super Groupies yet again with a new range of Bloodborne apparel. This time, you can buy a pair of leather boots, gloves, and a pocket watch. It's not quite Bloodborne 2, but blowing hundreds of dollars on sombre goth clothes may tide you over until its eventual release... If it ever happens.

The Stargazer model pocket watch is a lush looking handwatch on a metal chain, with golden etchings and highlights throughout. It's a hefty looking thing that's mighty fancy - if you're the type of important person who uses such a thing. It'll run you $169 or your regional equivalent - woe the costs of being a Bloodborne superfan.

The Hunter Model boots are up next. They have that gothic leather look, obviously. Lace up, with a removable belt that covers said laces if you're hoping to emulate that Yharnam look. These laces are for show however - the actual boot has a zip along the side that should make it less of a hassle to get on and off. This one ain't cheap either - coming in at $162 for the pair.

Finally, the gloves! Made of black leather, with the hunter symbol showing on both hands, it's very much marketed on the website as piece to be paired with the aforementioned boots. These are easier on the wallet, coming in at $84.

The website model makes these all look very fancy, but for clarity purposes I must inform you dear reader that leather gloves and a pocket watch can be pulled off by very few. Even in England, the most despicable toff would struggle with such a look without giving off serial killer vibes. A regular person from the States without blue blood pumping through their veins risks looking like a predator - and I don't mean the 15 foot monsterous dog patrolling Yharnam kind. Beware yee who open wallet or Paypall account - even if the stuff looks lush.

Super Groupies is a well-known Japanese fashion brand that is known for various video game, anime, and manga partnerships just like this, and the stuff they offer tends to be of high quality compared to your average Red Bubble t-shirt salesman. With that quality comes price, and you'll be a decent chunk for shipping too! But, that's the cost of buying video game merch that isn't just a shabby triforce sweatshop laptop bag.

Will you be buying these? Let us know below, as well as why.