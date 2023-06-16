Bloodborne-like game releases on the Bloodborne-less PC, modders immediately try to turn it into Bloodborne

Everyone knows the dire state of Bloodborne on PC, in that it does not exist. But that hasn't stopped fans from continuing to ask for it on their favourite platform at every possible opportunity. To say nothing of the endless rumours that swirl whenever a big PlayStation event is on the horizon.

But while PC may never get Bloodborne (if you ignore emulation), there looks to be a worthy successor on the horizon: Lies of P. The Korean action RPG is borrowing quite a few things from the FromSoftware classic.

Bloodborne at home?

Lies of P is not quite Bloodborne, but it definitely has the look of one. Replace the dingy, dark alleyways of fake London, with the dingy, more illustrious streets of Paris and you're there. It's the story of Pinocchio (yes, really), who awakens in a steampunk Paris where something has gone horribly wrong.

A demo for Lies of P dropped surprisingly during Summer Game Fest, and that includes PC. Which means, talented PC modders are ready to turn it into the game they never got.

This is exactly what modder (and all-around big Souls YouTuber) Garden of Eyes has done, starting with the model and iconic weapons of Bloodborne's hunter. Specifically, the Saw Cleaver, and Ludwig's Holy Blade.

As you can see in the video at the top, it elegantly fits within the Lies of P framework. Obviously, the game's combat is fairly different from Bloodborne's (where's the gun parry?), but if you squint, it looks like a PC port of that game.

The bad news is that you can only get the mod by subscribing to Garden of Eyes' Patreon. Technically, the mod will be available to the public later, so you're only paying for early access right now (and supporting the creator).

Lies of P arrives September 19 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.