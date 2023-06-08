Lies of P gets a release date, a demo, and a new trailer

Neowiz has announced a September 19 release date for Lies of P. There is also a playable public demo available from today.

Alongside news of the release date, a new trailer debuted at the Summer Game Fest 2023. Check it out below.

Play the public demo now which features the first two chapters of the game.

Coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox, the game is available for pre-order today, and if you drop the cash early, you will get the Mischievous Puppet’s Set outfit. Your Deluxe Edition pre-order adds the Great Venigni’s Set outfit, a unique mask, and grants you access to the game three days early. The physical version is presented in an exclusive SteelBook tome-inspired collector’s box alongside a 92-page artbook. Bonus digital items include the original soundtrack and The Great Venigni's Set outfit and a unique mask to be worn to the festival. A physical standard edition is also available.

The demo provides early access to the first two chapters of Lies of P, including boss encounters, introductions to key characters, and areas to explore. The demo features hours of gameplay, and allows you to freely explore the game’s primary hub area – the Hotel Krat.

Inspired by the story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an action Souls-like game set in the dark, Belle Epoque-inspired city of Krat. Once a beautiful city, Krat has become a living nightmare as deadly puppets run amok and a plague sweeps the land.

In it, you play as P, a puppet who must fight his way through the city on his journey to find Geppetto and become human. You can play around with the game's customization systems, and play through a story with interesting narrative choices where the more lies told, the more human P becomes.