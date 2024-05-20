Thankfully, Fallout 4's next-gen update part two sounds like it shouldn't have caused too much trouble for Fallout: London

After Fallout 4's next-gen update forced its creators to abandon their planned release date of April 23, Fallout: London has been left in what's felt like a bit of a purgatory. Behind the scenes, however, the modders have been working very hard to get it ready to release in a form that'll work with these latest changes to Fallout 4. Thankfully, it sounds like Bethesda's latest tweaks won't cause too much of a hold-up.

If you're out of the loop, Fallout: London's a full conversion mod for Fallout 4 that's set to let us explore a post-apocalytic version of the English capital, complete with fresh factions and quests. We've been getting regular updates from the team behind it over the past couple of years, and now things are slotting in place to finally let us take to the streets of London, whenever those streets are deemed 100% ready.

Speaking to TheGamer on the same day the second part to Fallout 4's next-gen update dropped, Fallout: London project lead, Dean 'Prilladog' Carter seemed to outline that he didn't think it'd pose too much of a hurdle for the mod - at least in comparision to the much heftier first part of the update.

"Smaller Fallout 4 updates, such as the one scheduled for today, shouldn't cause too much of a challenge for our team,” Carter explained. “While we strive to maintain compatibility with the latest game updates, these sudden rapid changes in the game's codebase can require additional adjustments on our end, so we're doing our best."

He also added that Team FOLON is "committed to providing ongoing support for Fallout: London to ensure a stable and enjoyable experience for our players”. Carter and the team have previously outlined that they were against releasing a version of the mod that's designed to work with the iteration of Fallout 4 everyone was playing prior to the next-gen update's arrival - one a lot of folks on PC who've elected to roll back or not to update are still playing right now - unless the update posed "a significant risk" to the mod. Though, it sounds like this is something that's still potentially on the table.

“We are being tempted by community feedback to launch on the old version alongside the new version,” Carter explained, “But this isn't set in stone as it would effectively double our release workload.”

If you're wondering where you'll have to go to actually get the mod when it does release, the answer is GOG.com - with the traditional avenue of Nexus Mods being a no-go due the mod's sheer size file-wise. Despite being brought on board fairly late in the process of the mod's creation, GOG says it's "ready for any scenario" in terms of getting the mod out.

It even sounds like the storefront has been helping Team FOLON manage its modders' desires to get the mod in the hands of eager players ASAP, despite the unavoidable changes to the plan Fallout 4's updates have necessitated.

So, the good news is it sounds like we should be getting a version of Fallout: London that's gotten plenty of polish around its next-gen revisions whenever it drops, which is obviously a good thing, even if it means being a bit patient.