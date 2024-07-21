Great news, live-action Fallout fans - season 2 is apparently "ahead of schedule"

Those of you eagerly awaiting Fallout season 2 will probably be happy to hear that it's apparently running "ahead of schedule."

Earlier this week, this year's Emmy nominations were revealed, where Fallout managed to rack up a very impressive 16 of them. So, it wouldn't be all that surprising if this reminded you of how good the show is, and left you wanting more again. Unfortunately, like all good things, you must wait for season 2 to come to you - it has been confirmed at the very least, but it was generally assumed that it will take a while to be released. Interestingly, though, in a recent interview with Variety, Amazon's head of TV Vernon Sanders and Amazon MGM Studios chief Jennifer Salke spoke of the show, where it was shared that the second season was progressing very well.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"I think we’re ahead of schedule, in terms of being able to get Season 2 back," Sanders said during the interview. "We don’t have an exact launch date yet, but we’ve already gotten scripts in hand, and I think the fans of Season 1 will really love where we’re going for Season 2." That was in response to a question as to whether or not the show will be an anthology, with a new set of characters for season 2, but Salke explained "We are committed to our journey with our beloved characters. Such a great Season 2 coming.

"I saw some of the talk of, is this an anthology? And it does have a lot of doors we can go through, which is the beauty of the IP. But we are fully committed, and we’re all on this journey with the characters that we’ve met and loved in Season 1."

Variety also asked if there were any updates about the live-action God of War adaptation, to which Salke simply said "Stay tuned! We love God of War," so no news there. The Horizon live-action series, which was announced around the same time as the God of War show, albeit for Netflix, was seemingly cancelled, though it might just be a temporary thing due to allegations made against its showrunner, Steve Blackman.