Can you play Fallout: London on Xbox and PlayStation consoles?

If you've been hopping back into the Fallout games recently - or trying them for the first time - you might have heard of a project called Fallout: London which is set to drop soon, following four-ish years of development and a few delays. If you're wondering whether you can play Fallout: London on your Xbox or PlayStation console, then you're very much in the right place.

First of all, if you're unfamiliar with Fallout: London, it's a full conversion mod for Fallout 4 that's set to let us explore a post-apocalytic version of the English capital, complete with fresh factions and quests. We've been getting regular updates from the team behind it over the past couple of years, and its release was most recently pencilled in for April 23, though that's now had to be pushed back to just sometime soon - due to Fallout 4's next-gen update.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So, will you be able to play Fallout: London on console? Well, sadly, the answer is no - at least not in full. As the mod's team has written in the FAQ section of its website: "We do not plan to bring Fallout: London to any platform other than PC at this time. Specific standalone items may be released separately. The community has the permission to convert said standalone items to other platforms."

So, basically, you might be able to grab some of the mod's unique weapons or gear if folks decide to covert them into forms that'll work on consoles. A prime example is this Lewis Gun from modder Neeher - who we interviewed about their work on Fallout: London earlier this year - which is already available as a standalone Fallout 4 mod on Xbox One, via Bethesda.net.

Though, the full version of the mod - as you might expect - relies on a lot of script mods and other frameworks that would make it very difficult to make available on either the Xbox or PlayStation you can play Fallout 4 on. Especially the latter, given that Sony's consoles typically only allow console mods that use - or rework - existing assets and textures from the base versions of games like Fallout 4 and Skyrim - a bit of a hangup given lots of good mods use custom external assets to make things look unique.

So, there you go, now you know. If you want to get an idea of why exactly Fallout: London's release had to be pushed back due to Fallout 4's update, the mod's project lead has recently spoken about communication between its team and Bethesda - or lack thereof - and how that's contributed to the current state of affairs.