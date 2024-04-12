Yes, Fallout 4's next-gen update will affect Fallout: London, but don't worry, the mod's team has already come up with a plan of action

So, we finally got news of Fallout 4's long-awaited next-gen update yesterday, following plenty of silence on the subject from Bethesda. Since it's set to drop on April 25, just two days after Fallout: London's release on April 23, one of the big questions right away was how the update might affect the massive mod. Well, the good news is, it looks like Team FOLON already has a plan.

If you're unfamiliar with Fallout: London, it's a full conversion mod for Fallout 4 that's set to let us explore a post-apocalytic version of the English capital, complete with fresh factions and quests, later this month. We've been getting regular updates from the team behind it over the past couple of years, including one as part of modding showcase C3 back in February - which actually saw Team FOLON acknowledge that a situation exactly like this with the next-gen update could well come to pass.

Since it now has, Fallout: London's project lead, Dean 'Prilladog' Carter, has put out a statement via the mod's Discord server, outlining what the group's plan of action is. "As some of you may have noticed, Bethesda is scheduled to release an update to Fallout 4 just two days after our intended release date," he wrote, "We are actively monitoring the situation closely.

"After thorough internal discussions, the team has reached a consensus on the best course of action moving forward. Consequently, we will be releasing a video this Saturday to provide insight into our decision making process and the steps we are taking in response to the current circumstances. So, please await that update."

"We do understand that the news is both exciting and concerning for everyone involved," Carter added, "Nevertheless, we kindly ask for your patience and ask that you give us the opportunity to address this matter in our video on Saturday. Stay safe and remember. Mind the gap."

A comment regarding the new Bethesda Update. Expect a video on Saturday from the Project Lead. pic.twitter.com/DNwoC3urk1 — Team FOLON (@TeamFOLON) April 11, 2024

The announcement concluded by declaring: "Any threats directed towards either our developers or members of Bethesda will result in immediate removal from the server, at minimum. Cease and desist."

So, there you go, keep an eye on Fallout: London's YouTube channel tomorrow - April 13 - for an update, or just keep an eye on this very article, as we'll endeavour to embed that very video in it as soon as we've seen that it's up and live.

If you've been planning on investing in a copy of Fallout 4 on PC in order to play the mod, we recently did a quick rundown of where you can grab it on different platforms, and what kinds of prices you'll be looking at paying to do so.