"We're Fallout 4.5" - Fallout: London isn't quite Fallout 5, but it might help you navigate real London

The team behind Fallout: London has offered some fresh insight on what to expect from it as part of C3, a big Bethesda community modding showcase, and it sounds like it'll feel much more like a new Fallout game than a big Fallout 4 mod.

If you’re not familiar with it, Fallout: London is a massive Fallout 4 modding project that’s set to let you leave The Commonwealth and explore the ruins of the English capital. It’s been in the works for a few years now, with the team behind it having offered plenty of sneak peeks at the interesting factions and locations it features.

In this latest info drop about the mod via Twitch, which is currently set to release on April 23, Fallout: London project lead Dean 'Prilladog' Carter, lead level designer Joe ‘Wolfy’ Wills, and Lead 3D Artist Jordan ‘SunnyDelight’ Albon answered some fan questions about it, as well as showing off a standalone version of one of its guns that you can grab right now.

The group painted a pretty cool picture of what you can expect when you delve into the mod for yourself. While admitting that it's not quite Fallout 5, as some fans have joked, Carter referred to Fallout: London as being more like a "Fallout 4.5".

In line with that, it doesn't behave like a DLC your character commutes to from The Commonwealth, with Prilladog explaining: "when you load up the game, from start to finish, you're playing Fallout: London". Apparently it'll take about 15 to 25 hours to complete a playthrough.

While emphasising that they didn't aim to make that game iself "just a tour of london", the modders outlined that the world you'll be exploring has plenty of cool local landmarks - like stylized pubs - that're aimed at ensuring it can nail "the london feel", without just being a collection of Big Bens and Buckingham Palaces. They even claim having designed it has helped them to navigate the real version of London when they've visited for meetups.

Roaming that world, you can expect to encounter a bunch of morally grey factions that're designed to be a bit like Fallout New Vegas', even if "the dress-up guys" aren't as dodgy this time. You'll also have to be ready to try out some different strategies combat-wise if you get into a scuffle with any of them, as ammo for guns is more scarce compared to how it is in Fallout 4.

Speaking of guns, as part of this showcase, one member of the team, modder Neeher - who we recently spoke to about Fallout: London - released some more of its unique guns as a standalone Fallout 4 mod. It's a set of Chinese pistols, and I can't wait to try them.

Finally, the team says it has a contingency plan in place for Fallout 4's next-gen update if that happens to arrive around Fallout: London's release and ends up causing issues with it. Thankfully, it sounds like rolling back the update will do the trick.

