The Hunter x Hunter fighting game finally gets a gameplay trailer, but some fans aren't exactly blown away

The HunterxHunter fighting game has finally got a gameplay trailer, following a brief tease earlier in the year that left fans of the manga, anime, and the fighting game genre in general guessing. Titled HunterxHunter NenxImpact (wow), it's a 3v3 fighter developed by Bushiroad Games and looks like a fast-paced Marvel vs Capcom style game. This is great news for fighting game fans who can smell some high quality jank a mile away, but fans of the IP itself don't seem totally sold.

The reason why is the visuals. HunterxHunter NenxImpact's gameplay looks fantastic thanks to a collaboration between Bushiroad Games and Eighting (DNF Duel, Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3), but when it comes to how graphically intensive the game is, many out there feel a touch underwhelmed. Indeed, when placing this next to other fighting game comtemporaries like Dragonball Fighterz, DNF Duel and the like, it's not hard to see a clear chasm in quality. You can watch the trailer yourself below for yourself for an idea of what I'm talking about.

2D対戦格闘ゲーム『HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT』PV第1弾 You can check it our for yourself here!Watch on YouTube

The game is clearly of a lower budget than folks may have wanted. However, allow me to offer some hope. If you watch the gameplay, and pay close attention to some of the tiny details as numerous fans across the internet have, you'll notice clear similarities to games like Marvel vs Capcom 3, which is an all-time great fighting game people still adore. Pro players like Justin Wong have already tried HunterxHunter and come away impressed, so it's clear the quality is beyond what you might see on the surface level.

The HunterxHunter Game looks like ass, but thats precisely what makes it look amazing. Stay with me now pic.twitter.com/rM72ZJFJbQ — Dotodoya (@DotoDoya) April 25, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It also looks hella busted in a good way. It's hard to explain this to be honest, but a competitive game that's got some really absurd balancing and character levels has an appeal like nothing else. I loved it in DNF Duel - eighting just has a way of keeping a smile on your face even when you're getting comboed on.

What do you think of the trailer? Are you able to look past the surface level? Let us know below!