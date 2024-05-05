Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 will let you face off against your blue-armoured buddies in a PvP mode, at least according to a leaked artbook

Turns out that Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 will include a currently officially unconfirmed PvP mode.

It's been more than a decade since Warhammer 40K: Space Marine launched, but later this year will see the arrival of a sequel from Saber Interactive. Dom went hands-on with the game at Gamescom last year, and enjoyed it so much they even said it might just be their game of the show. And like so many games these days, it seems like it will have an online mode, though it hasn't been confirmed just yet. Earlier this week, YouTuber prdalien0 offered a look at The Art and Making of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, an art book that's meant to come with the collector's edition of the game, which unsurprisingly has revealed a few spoilers about the game.

I'm not going to touch on any story spoilers for you here, you can watch the full video for yourself if you are desperate to know more, but the biggest thing the book has confirmed is that it will have a PvP mode. Apparently the mode will be Marines versus Marines "only" and the art book also confirmed what different classes will be available in it. There'll also seemingly be banner and clan customisation, as well as a hub area where you can choose missions and upgrade your Space Marine.

On top of all that, there's also details about things like vehicles, weapons, enemies, and interactive objects you'll find in the base game, so again, do be careful if you want to avoid spoilers. After all, the game isn't actually due out until September this year, so there's quite a few months until anyone will be able to try it out in full for themselves. We're also lucky that the game is coming at all, as Saber Interactive managed to save itself from Embracer by literally buying itself back in March.