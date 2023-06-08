If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
WINTER WONDER WAAAGH

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 trailer showcases co-op campaign gameplay

Check out a range of action gameplay and cinematic footage.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive showed off some Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 footage of the third-person action game during the Summer Game Fest 2023 live show.

The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you.

As showcased in the co-op campaign reveal trailer, Space Marine 2 features a narrative that follows Lieutenant Titus (Clive Standen).

After you get reinstated as a Space Marine, embody the superhuman skill and brutality of the Emperor's greatest warriors by unleashing deadly abilities and an arsenal of weaponry on the Tyranid hordes, solo or cooperatively with friends or AI in three-player co-op.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 releases this winter on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

