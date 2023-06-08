Watch Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase live here

Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest returns for another year, now running uncontested after the death of E3 2023. Before all the other major showcases, Keighley will be taking the stage to bring us new game announcements, gameplay reveals, updates on previously announced games, and likely a few surprises.

It's tradition at this point for the Summer Game Fest live show to headline the rest of the publisher-led summer showcases, but you should also expect games from those same publishers to show up here as well as their own shows. In some cases, we might get trailers teasing bigger gameplay demos happening later.

The show kicks off today at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST. We've embedded the YouTube livestream above, but you can also watch it on Twitch, Steam, Twitter and even TikTok.

We know of the some of the reveals we can look forward to in the showcase. Mortal Kombat 1's gameplay debut is likely the highest-profile item, but we're also getting new Alan Wake 2 gameplay, our first look at the new content coming to Modern Warfare 2/Warzone in Season Four, the new Fortnite Wilds season, new Immortals of Aveum gameplay, a fresh look at Baldur's Gate 3, and even a trailer for the third season of Netflix's The Witcher show.

There are likely a few other surprises you'll just have to watch and see for yourself. As always, we'll be bringing you the biggest reveals right here on VG247.