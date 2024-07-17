Yes, that big Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 leak has spoiled some surprises, even if the build'll be pretty out of date by launch

After a full build of the game recently leaked and has ended up offering lots of folks their first taste of the game long before they thought they'd get it, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's developers have acknowledged what's happened, and urged people not to play the "unfinished" version.

If you're out of the loop, a fully-playable version of the game popped up online recently, and has been doing the rounds to such an extent that Space Marine 2 walkthroughs are being posted to YouTube a couple of months before the game's set to actually release on September 9, which obviously isn't ideal. Developer Saber Interactive has been doing its best to limit the damage, and has now issued a formal statement on the leak.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Addressing prospective Space Marine 2 players via Twitter, Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment wrote: "We are deeply touched by the overwhelming support we've received from our community following the leak of an old build of our upcoming game, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

"Our teams have poured years of hard work, passion, and dedication into creating a game worthy of your hopes and expectations, and it's disheartening that many of the surprises we worked to keep secret were spoiled. We're saddened that this build, which will be almost a year old by the time we launch, is how some of our most eager fans will first experience Space Marine 2."

pic.twitter.com/Fx8XOCwow0 — Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) July 16, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The statement continued: "Our unwavering commitment has been to deliver the best possible game for our players. This was the driving force behind our decision to spend more time on development and ensure we deliver the best experience we can." Saber and Focus then urged "everyone to avoid this unfinished build and not to spoil the game for those excited to experience it for the first time at launch."

The companies closed by re-iterating that the game will release on September 9, adding: "the best way to support our teams' hard work is to play the game as they've always intended".

It's always sad to see things like this happen to games pre-launch, even if it's arguably hard to blame players who aren't spoiler-averse for seeking out information about titles they're interested in once it's out in the wild. If you knowingly then spoil it for others though, you should probably take a long look in the mirror.

If you're after some spolier-free reasons to get excited to play Space Marine 2 when it actually comes out, we reckon some of its announced features could deliver the kind of classic Xbox 360 vibes we love because some of us have fond memories of crouching behind walls in Gears of War back in the day.