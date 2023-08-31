Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 extended gameplay proven to be good for you, heretic

Hot off its recent, impressive Gamescom showing, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has delivered an even deeper look at its gameplay in the form of a new, nine-minute gameplay showcase. The new footage once again stars Lieutenant Titus and his Ultramarine squad, fighting against the Tyranid swarm.

The action takes place on the planet Avarax, and it's definitely a different environment from the couple we got to see in earlier footage. While we do get a look at new enemy classes, the biggest reveal comes in the form of a stinger at the very end of the trailer.

Space Marine 2 will include a second enemy faction, that of the Chaos Space Marines. These are the Thousand Sons, who pledged their allegiance to the Chaos god of fate and mutation. We sadly don't get to see any action against the forces of Chaos, but it's good to know we won't just be fighting Tyranids in the sequel.

In our Space Marine 2 Gamescom preview, Dom was especially impressed with how satisfying it was to play, even if it wasn't very ambitious.

While today's trailer still doesn't provide a release date, it does confirm the existence of a beta, which you can sign up for at the link. Space Marine 2 is playable solo (with AI), or in three-player co-op. It's coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S this winter.