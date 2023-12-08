Space Marine 2 is launching September 2024

Space Marine 2 has anounced its new release date at The Game Awards, following a delay earlier this year. It looks like we'll be able to step into Titus' big metal shoes on September 2024.

The game - which throws everyone's favourite edgy Ultramarine on a planet under siege from the ever-hungry Tryanids. It's a third person action game, just like the original, and features just as much lovely violencey ou'd expect from a 40K game. We'll have to wait of course which is a bit of a shame, but good things come to those who wait.

Watch the short but action-packed trailer here

Who would have thought we'd see a sequel to Space Marine? Not me. The original was good but it was firmly double A good. A solid game that would in most cases would have remained a cult classic among Warhamemr and action game fans. However, with the massive push we're seeing right now in the Warhammer video game space, it looks like the folks at Saber Interactive want to bring this big blue baby back. Hopefully it gets more time in the sunlight next year.

If you love yourself a doomed-future setting and unapolagetic action, it's one to look out for. Keep an eye on Saber Interactive's socials as well as this website. We love some Warhammer here - or at least I do. Alpha Legion all the way.

Are you excited for Space Marine 2? let us know!