The Game Awards 2023 takes place this evening, watch it here with us

The Game Awards 2023 takes place this evening, and you can watch it with us.

As usual, the annual show promises video game reveals, release dates, and updates on currently announced titles.

The Game Awards 2023 Official Livestream

Of course, the show is also about handing out awards. This year's Game of the Year nominees are Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 have been nominated in multiple categories, including Game of the Year, with eight nods each.

Other multiple nominees include Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in seven categories, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder with five nominations each.

You can look over the entire list of 2023 nominees here, and after all the awards are handed out, we'll provide you with the list of winners, as usual.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Sydnee Goodman will once again host the pre-show, which lasts a half-hour. During this time, Goodman will announce some award winners and make smaller announcements.

Some of the presenters this year include Caroline Marchal (As Dusk Falls), Christopher Judge (Kratos), Respawn's Vince Zampella, and the Muppet Gonzo will also hand out an award.

"Flute Guy" Pedro Eustache will perform, as will Old Gods of Asgard (Alan Wake 2).

Special guests include actor Walton Goggins and two other cast members from the upcoming Fallout TV show. Likely, there will be other special guests, but host and show creator Georff Keighly is probably keeping them under wraps for the time being.

The Game Awards 2023 kicks off tonight with the Opening Act at 4.30pm PT, 7.30pm ET, 12.30am UK. The main show starts 30 minutes later. You can watch it on YouTube, Twitch, X, Facebook Live, Steam, TikTok, Instagram, Google Play, and through other streaming sites and partners.