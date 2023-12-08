Last Sentinel is an open-world game set in a dystopian Tokyo from GTA veteran's studio

At The Game Awards 2023 this evening, Lightspeed LA announced its debut game, Last Sentinel.

In development over the last four years, headed up by former Rockstar veteran Steve Martin, Lightspeed LA's open-world game is set in a dystopian Tokyo, in the trailer, we see children being protected from armed humans by robots.

Last Sentinel World Premiere Trailer

When all seems lost, the "demon" shows up and defeats the armed forces. This "demon" is Hiromi Shoda, who promptly rescues the children.

A release date was not provided, and neither were platforms.

That's all we know about the game so far. Hopefully more will be shared soon. Enjoy the short trailer.