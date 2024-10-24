Someone's already unlocked gold camo in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and I can't even play the game yet

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is only out for a select few around the world (and Xbox Game Pass subs, apparently). With the starting gun going off, players raced to try it out in its opening hours. But one player took to Twitch with a lofty goal: the world first gold camo unlock. Meanwhile, I'm at work. Figures.

Streamer Reidboy booted up the game the moment it came out, and immediately got to work grinding out the gold camo on the XM4 Assault Rifle. Less than three hours after launch he achieved his goal, and posted on the skin on Twitter alongside the claim that he was the world first.

FIRST PERSON IN THE WORLD TO HAVE GOLD CAMO IN #BlackOps6



GOLD XM4 ✅ pic.twitter.com/WWJVkvmLV4 — Reidboyy (@Reidboy24) October 24, 2024

Now, as far as we know, there's no way to know for sure whether or not he was the first in the world to get that camo. It certainly looks like he was the first streamer to get it, but maybe there's some lone gamer out in the wilderness of Alaska grinding it harder than anyone else. Either way, he's certainly among the first, and is part of the opening wave of what will surely be a hardfought battle to unlock every camo in the game.

Reidboy isn't the only one who finds camo hunting to be a major draw to new Call of Duty releases. Unlocked through specific challenges attached to each gun, the race to power through each weapon and tick off all the boxes is a morish grind that certainly can whittle away hours like they were mere minutes. We wish all camo hunters the best of luck for what will surely be a weekend of sleep deprivation and good times.

