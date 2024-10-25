Boxer Oleksandr Usyk rocks up to presser in Hitman's Agent 47 cosplay, so I assume his fight strategy will involve nicking clothes and three hours of accident setup

How do you intimdate your opponent as a boxing pre-fight press conference that'll inevitably involve two very large people staring into each others' eyes like long-lost lovers at some point? Well, if you're Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, the answer apparently is to dress up as Agent 47 from the Hitman series, complete with bald head and handy briefcase.

At the presser for his upcoming rematch with fellow thrower of hands Tyson Fury, Usyk opted to show up in hairless form wearing the classic suit and gloves combo gaming's most famous protagonist that you could scan at a checkout is known for.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The BBC reports that the boxer even went as far as making his entrance to Franz Schubert's Ave Maria, which is a nice touch, before sitting down and teasing everyone as to what'd be in his briefcase.

As it turned out, it was a couple of photos of Usyk and Fury during their first fight in May this year, which Usyk won by spilt-decision. One of the snaps, as Fury described it, was "a picture of me taking a big left hand to the jaw", with the Brit adding that he looked "like Shrek" in it.

Oleksandr Usyk REVEALS what is in his briefcase 😂#UsykFury2 | #RiyadhSeason | Dec 21 pic.twitter.com/cpClq5uDCO — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 23, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So, if you add in the fact Fury reportedly made his entrance at the presser - held at London's Guildhall - to Aqua's Barbie Girl, we basically went three for three on fun pop culture references here, which is fantastic work by both men. Fury also apparently tickled Usyk during their face-off, because combat sports.

The fight this was all done to promote, in case you thought it was just two lads meeting up to discuss their love of good video games and cheesy late 90s pop hits, is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on December 21. Until then, I assume Usyk will be replaying the Hitman: Absolution mission 'Fight Night'. Here's hoping he also took the chance to try and take down Conor McGregor when Agent 47 tangled with the Irishman in a special Hitman World of Assasination mission this summer.

Which video game character would you dress as for a boxing press conference? Let us know why it's some obscure Sonic character below.