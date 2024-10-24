Helldivers 2 community manager says potential Xbox port is up to "Sony and Phil to duke out", as latest MO forces players to choose between two different coloured things

Good news, after a bit of waiting, Helldivers 2's now got a fresh Major Order, and it's one of those that forces folks to pick one of two options. Speaking of two options, an Arrowhead community manager has also told players a potential Xbox port isn't up to the studio, but rather whether Sony and Phil Spencer fancy coming to some kind of agreement over it.

In terms of the fictional war alluded to in that first paragraph, this latest MO - as you'd expect - is yet another step in the game's ongoing quest to assemble a new space station, with the last one having been an attack from a fresh automaton force led by an "augmented" group of enemies dubbed "the Jet Brigade".

In the period after that order ended in victory for the divers over the brigade, players got a little bit of time to chill, and one of them used it to ask Arrowhead community manager Twinbeard via the game's Discord server about the possibility of Super Earth getting some reinforcements from folks on Xbox.

"Who says it couldn't [happen]?", the CM responded, "It's not up to us but to Sony and Phil to duke out, but hypothetically speaking, if both partners think it would benefit them from a financial/brand standpoint, it could. If Sony believes it won't though, it won't."

So, there you go, whether or not Helldivers 2 ever comes to the green brand is a matter of cash and corporate handbags, meaning there's no point getting angry with Arrowhead about it, though it might well still be worth politely making sure Xbox is aware you'd be interested in buying the game on that platform.

Anyway, on to the wars that you definitely can affect, the latest in-game Major Order that arrived on the same day as that exchange is about choosing between two things that're associated with different colours - a bug-themed objective, and a bot-themed objective.

MAJOR ORDER: After countless acts of heroic sacrifice, the advance of the Jet Brigade has at last been arrested.



Many planets have been ravaged: Matar Bay. Others. These atrocities will not be forgotten.



Many planets have been ravaged: Matar Bay. Others. These atrocities will not be forgotten.



The efforts of our heroes were not in vain: the Automatons' brutish… pic.twitter.com/mobZmvo0fd — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) October 23, 2024

"Alas, there is little pause to the Galactic War, and a new dilemma is presented to the Helldivers," it reads, "Create a protective bufferzone around the Democracy Space Station, or defend the Terminid Research Preserve on Acamar IV to secure its vital fuel potential? Which objective to pursue is a difficult decision, one which High Command leaves in the capable and united hands of the Helldivers."

So, yup, pick between red and yellow and head to either Lesath - which is already 40% liberated - or try to defend a trio of worlds in Terminid space.