Yooka-Laylee remaster becomes the latest game to be announced for "Nintendo Platforms", leaving everyone and their mum mouthing 'Switch 2!?!' repeatedly

Brace yourselves, people who start salivating and jumping up and down whenever something that's potentially about the Nintendo Switch's successor - I'm gonna say it: the Switch 2?!? - surfaces. Yooka-Replaylee, the amusingly-named remaster of Yooka-Laylee, has just been announced to be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and unspecified "Nintendo platforms".

As when this kind of thing has happened with games like My Time At Evershine, which said it was coming to "future Nintendo platforms yet to be announced" (PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S were also there) on reveal last month, people have done the obvious thing and assumed the most likely option here to be that Yooka-Replaylee could be headed to the Switch 2, or whatever it ends up being called. The Waluwitchi, maybe?

In addition to sending the Switch 2 truthers into overdrive, this announcement from developer Playtonic comes with a fresh trailer for the remaster, offering "a first look at Tribalstack Tropics and Glitterglaze Glacier along with a glimpse at the platforming and gameplay improvements, tweaked challenges, new characters (meet Coinelius!), the new currency (Q.U.I.D.S) and the visual overhaul to everything from the characters to the world as well as the UI/HUD."

You'll also get a first taste of what the game's orchestral soundtrack will fill your ears with as you pretend you've gone back to 2017, or attempt to convice a child born around 2017 that 2017 was quite cool, actually.

There's no release date as of yet, but folks heading to EGX will be able to play the first available demo for the remaster from tomorrow, October 25. Oh, and you can read a review of the original here, or find a roundup of what everyone throught of it here.