After kicking off the campaign in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, you’ll wind up at a safehouse , which is hiding away a few secrets. These secrets — which consist of code-cracking and puzzles — are best solved as soon as possible, ultimately giving you enough cash to upgrade the safehouse’s amenities before your next mission.

Fortunately, the safehouse puzzles aren’t too tricky. They function as a solid introduction to the different tasks we’ll be completing throughout the campaign. Though, if you need pointing in the right direction when it comes to deciphering these codes, we’ve got you covered in this Black Ops 6 safehouse puzzle solutions guide.

All Black Ops 6 Safehouse puzzle solutions

Black Ops 6’s safehouse has six puzzles for you to solve in total, with the final puzzle presenting us with a code for a safe found in one of the bedrooms. These are relatively straight-forward for the most part, so let’s get going.

Fix the Basement’s Generator

First things first, to kick off the array of puzzles in the safehouse, venture down to the basement.

Facing the room where Woods is, you want to go through the door to the left of him, which will be closed to begin with.

Inside the basement, there is a note and multiple valves we need to interact with if we want to power the generator — which, considering we have power, is a tad weird, but all will make sense soon.

The note on the desk reads: “Turning on the pilot light with the fuel line fully open isn’t working. Reason unknown. The boiler has a leak and won’t let the pilot light start. Best to fill the boiler with water once the flame is good and steady.”

Turn the boiler valve twice. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Interact with the pilot button and nothing will happen. Instead, interact with the boiler’s valve twice and it will stop leaking water.

Turn the fuel valve once. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Then, interact with the fuel valve once. Finally, some peace and quiet.

Now, interact with the pilot button. The generator will be turned on, but not quite working just yet.

Interact with the boiler’s valve twice more to fill them with water, and finally, the generator will be fully functional.

Play the Piano

Up next, we need to play a tune on the piano upstairs to finally reveal what this generator is for. The piano is in the room to the left of the main lobby, if you are facing Woods.

To work out what notes you have to play, collect the blacklight from the coffee table in the room with the piano.

Use the blacklight to reveal the code on the walls around the room. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

If you then shine the blacklight on the walls of the room, a code — in Russian — is revealed:

1 = MN

2 = PE

3 = CN

4 = AO

5 = PE

Using the cipher at the top of the piano keys, input the code revealed from around the room. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Head to the piano with your code. If you shine the blacklight above the piano keys, you’ll see that each key is labeled with the code we’ve just found, and we need to press them in the order that the blacklight revealed to us.

Press the keys labeled 5, 4, 2, 3, and 4. Following that, a secret door to your right will unlock.

Decipher the code for the Bunker Keypad

You’ll now find yourself in an underground bunker beneath The Rook. Down here, there are some locked doors and a Keypad, and no clues in sight.

You'll need to decipher this code using trial and error. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

This particular Keypad requires us to put in a random code and decrypt it based on which numbers are present, present but in the wrong spot, or not present at all. It’s Wordle with numbers basically, and just like Wordle, you have five attempts to get it right.

In my instance, the code was: 99952.

The door will unlock once you guess the code correctly.

Hack the Mainframe Room’s terminal

In the following room, which a note on the desk reveals is the Mainframe Room, you will find that access to the Observation Room and Holding Room down in the bunker will only be granted via the terminal here.

Head on over to the terminal behind the filing cabinets, where you will need to decode a cipher.

This terminal is easily hacked. Use the code numbers at the top and cipher at the bottom to reveal the code words. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

You will be presented with a code word that consists of numbers, though each number will correspond to a letter shown at the bottom of the terminal.

It’s pretty straightforward to then crack the cipher from here, but in case you need some help, the code words in my instance were HOLDING, OPEN, ROOM, and BUNKER.

The Holding Room down in the bunker will then open.

Lockpick the door to the Holding Room

Enter the Holding Room down the hall next, where you will find a note about someone swallowing a key.

Turn the lockpick slowly until it sticks. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Lockpick the door here by rotating the lockpick slowly until it sticks, and in the following room, retrieve the key from the desk.

You can then use this key on the remaining locked door down in the bunker.

Tune the Radio

In the next room, you’ll find another note on the desk as well as a radio that we can tune. You’ll also have a weak or medium radio signal flashing on your screen.

You need to tune the radio until it shows a strong response, which you can do by turning the Amplitude and Frequency dials so they align with the radio signal shown on screen.

Once the radio has been tuned, a secret message will play; listen carefully, as this message will reveal a code that we need.

It’s worth noting that the message here and thus, the code revealed, can vary from playthrough to playthrough. How you use the message to reveal the code we need is the same, though.

The brief message will feature a few keywords — referencing items around the room we’re in — we need to focus on. In my instance, the message and keywords were as follows:

“While Uncle played guitar, he watched as I prepared shashlik on the grill. When I asked the day of the rocket launch, he simply nodded toward the calendar.”

Use the blacklight around the radio room to decipher the code revealed to you by the secret radio signal's message. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Once you figure out the keywords of the message, shine your blacklight at the named objects around the room to reveal a code.

In my instance, the code was 7409.

With this code revealed, it’s time to finally claim our rewards.

Unlock the Safehouse’s safe

Upstairs of The Rook, there is a large, locked safe beside the bed in one of the bedrooms.

Last, but not least, head to the safe in one of the upstairs bedrooms and input the radio signal's code to claim your rewards. | Image credit: Treyarch/Raven Software/Activision/VG247

Interact with it and input the code you got from the Radio Room to claim your rewards, which consist of $1000 Cash, and the Case Cracker Melee Blueprint.

Go ahead and use that hard-earned cash to purchase some upgrades for the safehouse before your next mission.

