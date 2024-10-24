Can you handle the truth? Helldivers 2's next Warbond, Truth Enforcers, looks like it'll make damn sure you can when it drops with a new shotgun and SMG

Another month, another Helldivers 2 Warbond for you to potentially consider grabbing, depending on what you think of its contents. This time, Arrowhead's gone for a Ministry of Truth theme, and the chance to look like you follow every order to the letter.

Yep, while there's now a new Major Order to get on with after the defeat of the Jet Brigade, once it's done with, a chance to refresh your loadout of you wish whill be on the horizon with this next Premium Warbond set to become available on October 31.

As outlined in the PlayStation blog about it, the Truth Enforcers Warbond goes back to the traditional structure of packing a couple of primary weapons as opposed to strategems, after the last Warbond - Chemical Agents - bucked that trend.

Those two guns this time around are the SG-20 Halt and SMG-32 Reprimand, a pump-action shotgun and heavy SMG respectively, with a plasma pistol fittingly dubbed the PLAS-15 Loyalist being the secondary weapon included. Arrowhead writes that the Halt is "similar to the Punisher" and "can alternate between stun rounds and armor-penetrating flechette rounds, while the Reprimand has a movie-inspired "slap reload" animation.

The truth is out there, Helldivers–get equipped with the tools to tell it!

The Truth Enforcers Warbond lands on October 31st! Full briefing: https://t.co/6qvvOMBOwi

[1/5] pic.twitter.com/WNSGN8QzOV — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) October 24, 2024

The two armour sets this time are UF-16 Inspector & UF-50 Bloodhound. The Inspector set is light and looks to be the most style -concious of the two, with its white paint and vaguely private school vibes. The Bloodhound armour's medium, is red as you'd expect, and generally looks like its wearer's less likely to be caught calling the General mum. Both come with the "Unflinching" passive, which reduces how much taking hits staggers you.

Rounding things out are the "Dead Sprint" booster, which "drains your health once your stamina hits zero, but it will enable you to outrun the enemy", a couple of new capes and banners, plus a coat of black paint for your gadgets. Oh, and an "At Ease" emote that's a bit more profesh than the pull my finger one from Chemical Agents

In other recent Helldivers 2 news, Arrowhead's community manager has said that a potential Xbox port of the game would be up to Sony and Phil Spencer to decide if it becomes a thing.