Black Ops 6 players discover a bit of Treyarch magic with a diving board that actually works

Players have started streaming into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and already they're spotting slick features that help make the game that little bit special. This includes a working diving board, a nice holdover from Call of Duty: Cold War and a lovely bit of Treyarch magic.

This was first spotted by players late last night and posted on Reddit, for the community to goggle over. Better yet, a member of the Treyarch team even popped into the comments with the following explanation: "Just our Design team continuing the rich tradition of functional diving boards from Miami in Cold War ;)"

These little features do add up, especially in wacky arcadey shooters like the modern Call of Duty games. It's not just the diving board either, one player spotted that mines float down the river on a certain map. This probably won't mean anything to most players, but it's the sort of addition that adds a bit of magic to the overall experience. You probably won't get a kill with a floating mine, but you can. That matters.

It's the wild west in Black Ops 6 right now. The community is discovering all sorts, including the fact that upscaling doesn't really seem to be worth it right now. Other than that, it's all good! As waves of more people jump in today, we're sure they'll uncover all sorts of weird and wonderful stuff.