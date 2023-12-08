Fortnite and Rocket League crash together to form Rocket Racing - launching tomorrow

A new game experience is coming to Fortnite, this time featuring some of that high octane football you know and love from Rocket League. You can jump in and play Rocket Racing inside Fortnite starting tomorrow, December 9 2023.

The trailer itself - shown off at The Game Awards - is a cinematic one. So we don't know exacly how it'll play. But, judging from the LEGO Fortnite release we all jumped into today, it'll probably be quite distinct from the base game. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to play it.

It all looks like Tim Sweeny's metaverse push is seriously in-action. This was first put out there in 2022 when Sony invested heavily in the idea, and recently they doubled down on that recently too. It's a real shame that at the same time, folks from the Epic Games suffered from layoffs earlier this year.

It begs the question just how far they'll push this angle. Maybe we'll see wider implimentation of this kind of thing in the coming months. Epic has invested in lots of different games and brought a bunch of games to its platform following some serious spending.

How will it turn out? You can begin to find out tomorrow, when Rocket Racing launches worldwide. Will you be checking it out? Let us know below!