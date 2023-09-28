Fortnite creator Epic Games reportedly plans to lay off around 900 employees

Fortnite creator Epic Games has laid off roughly 900 employees today, according to a report by Bloomberg. If true, this would mean the Fortnite developer is firing around 16% of its staff.

This was reportedly announced internally via a memo that was sent around to staff. This was shortly after price increases were deployed across the world for V-Bucks.

This report has yet to be confirmed by either Epic Games or Fortnite staff on-the-record, but if true would stand out as the latest in a series of tech sector layoffs that have been running rampant this year. At the start of 2023, Microsoft and Riot Games laid of several staff. Back in August, Embracer Group shuttered Volition after 30 years as a studio, and only yesterday Hearthstone devs at Activision Blizard got laid off following restructuring at the company.

Even today, we saw SEGA cancel Hyenas, which may result in departures from Creative Assembly. All in all, a brutal year for the industry, in dire contrast to the amazing quality of the games that have been released. It's terrible news, without a silver lining in sight.

It's especially news as the Battle Royale passed its six year anniversary only two days ago, placing an especially sour taste in everyone's mouth. Here's hoping those affected can land on their feet.