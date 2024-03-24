First-person shooter fans rejoice, Fortnite is finally adding the highly requested mode later this year

Fortnite, the battle royale shooter that has only been third-person for its entire existence, will be introducing a first-person perspective later this year.

While the majority of the most popular shooters out there, like Call of Duty or Apex Legends, use a first-person perspective, Fortnite has always opted for a third-person one. That'll definitely be partially because Epic likely wants you to see all those skins that you've either earned or paid real money for, but that hasn't stopped some wanting a first-person mode. Well, if you're one such person, you'll be happy to hear that the massively popular shooter will be adding in first-person into the game, though it's unclear just how it will be featured just yet.

Epic Games hosted a talk at GDC 2024 earlier this week titled the State of Unreal, where it showed off a bunch of changes coming to Unreal Engine. As you can see in the video above, around an hour and six minutes in, Epic offered a first look at what first-person will look like in-game, and yeah, it sure does look like first-person Fortnite! What wasn't confirmed, though, is whether first-person will feature in any of the main modes, or if it will be just limited to the game's Unreal Editor.

First-person has been a long requested feature for Fortnite, so however it's introduced it's sure to make many players happy. There's plenty of other additions coming to Fortnite in the future though, as Unreal Editor for Fortnite will also give you options like proximity chat, the ability to make your own Lego minigames, in-game tracing, a custom track editor for Rocket Racing, and even more than that. As it always is, it seems like it's a good time to be a Fortnite fan.

There's no word on exactly when the first-person feature is being added into Fortnite, but it is expected to arrive in 2024.