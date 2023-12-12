LEGO Fortnite Guide: How to build your brick kingdom!
Use these guides to survive and thrive in the harsh world of LEGO Fortnite!
Surviving in the harsh world of LEGO Fortnite for long enough to build your dream village isn't easy. You have to contend with vicious animals, evil enemies, and deadly temperatures at both ends of the spectrum.
But, LEGO Fortnite is a "survival crafting" experience, so there are just as many ways to construct incredible buildings as there are caves and crannies to explore.
But to help out, our LEGO Fortnite guides will explain how to craft the best items, find the most useful resources and understand even the most complicated systems.
We're constantly updating these pages with more ideas and tips for you try out yourself, as we find new areas and test our own creations in-game.
LEGO Fortnite guide
These LEGO Fortnite guides will take you through both the items you need to collect and systems you need to master to survive and thrive.
LEGO Fortnite Systems guides
- Best LEGO Fortnite Seeds
- LEGO Fortnite Villagers list
- Where to find the desert "Dry Valley"
- How to befriend animals
- How to make armor, charms and totems
- How to upgrade your village
- How to upgrade tools in LEGO Fortnite
- How to invite friends in LEGO Fortnite
- How to survive the cold
- How to find Loot Llamas
- How to grow crops
- How to make a shovel
- How to craft an axe and pickaxe
- How to make a campfire
- How to build a crafting bench
- How to cook and eat food
- How to get the Explorer Emilie skin
- How to add more villagers to your town
- How to find and explore Caves