LEGO Fortnite Guide: How to build your brick kingdom!

Use these guides to survive and thrive in the harsh world of LEGO Fortnite!

Power Chord rolling a boulder up a grassy hill in LEGO Fortnite
Image credit: Fortnite/VG247
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on

Surviving in the harsh world of LEGO Fortnite for long enough to build your dream village isn't easy. You have to contend with vicious animals, evil enemies, and deadly temperatures at both ends of the spectrum.

But, LEGO Fortnite is a "survival crafting" experience, so there are just as many ways to construct incredible buildings as there are caves and crannies to explore.

But to help out, our LEGO Fortnite guides will explain how to craft the best items, find the most useful resources and understand even the most complicated systems.

We're constantly updating these pages with more ideas and tips for you try out yourself, as we find new areas and test our own creations in-game.

LEGO Fortnite guide

These LEGO Fortnite guides will take you through both the items you need to collect and systems you need to master to survive and thrive.

LEGO Fortnite Systems guides

LEGO Fortnite Resource guides

