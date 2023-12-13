Lego Fortnite Brightcore location and how to get it

Finding Lego Fortnite brightcore is a bit of a challenge, one that Fortnite is happy to let you just stumble around and figure out on your own. Brightcore springs up in secluded caves, but only in one region, and you need a bit of prep work to make it in and out alive. Brightcore is worth the effort, though. You need it for several high-level crafting recipes.

Our Lego Fortnite Brightcore guide points out where to find the rare material and how to make the mining process easier.

Lego Fortnite Brightcore

Lego Fortnite Brightcore location

Brightcore shows up in the Dry Valley desert biome, but only in caves. Caves in Lego Fortnite spawn seemingly at random, so it might take a little exploration before you track one down. Our Lego Fortnite cave guide has more info if you need extra help.

Some players say they spawn under rock piles and recommend looking near large rock formations, but I’ve found them just in the middle of the plain sometimes. You’ll know when you do find one, though. They’re pretty unmistakable, as you can see in the image above.

They’ll also eliminate you if you aren’t prepared.

How to survive lava caves in Lego Fortnite

The easiest way to survive extreme heat is to just pretend it doesn’t exist. You can toggle temperature and eliminations off when you create a world, though you can’t alter a world’s settings after you create it.

If you want the full survival experience, you’ll need some Snowberry Shakes to avoid getting cooked. You can craft Snowberry Shakes using milk – pet cows to get this – and Snowberries, which grow on the edge of the frozen biomes.

You need a juicer to turn these ingredients into a Snowberry Shake, and crafting one requires knotroot and planks.

How to get Brightcore in Lego Fortnite

Getting Brightcore requires a pickaxe, but you can’t use just any pickaxe. Only the Rare Pickaxe or higher can crack the nodes that house Brightcore, and it takes a bit of work to get these upgrades. You need to upgrade your crafting bench first for each tier – once for Uncommon tools, for example, and again for Rare-tier tools.

The Uncommon Pickaxe takes knotroot and bones, and the Rare Pickaxe requires flexwood and sand claws, which you have to get from the desert biome.

Most caves have several Brightcore nodes, so you should be able to get a fair bit in each run.

Lego Fortnite's desert is a pretty dangerous place, even with heat-beating food, so you might want to recruit some villagers to help deal with the more challenging foes there.